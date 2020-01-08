 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bel Air midcentury by Edward Fickett has guest house, pool for $2.5M

New, 1 comment

Colorful and bright, the house was built in 1954

By Bianca Barragan
A white room with a white brick fireplace in the foreground. In the background is a white hallway leading to the light blue front door.
The house’s brick fireplace is the centerpiece of the living room.
Photos by Brandon Arant, courtesy of Mike Partridge/Hilton & Hyland

Prolific midcentury architect Edward Fickett is known for his timelessly stylish post and beam houses, and this one in Bel Air does not disappoint.

Colorful and bright, the house was built in 1954. Rows of windows, including some clerestory windows, allow for sunlight to filter throughout its 1,925 square feet. In the living room, high ceilings give an added airy quality.

The “authentically restored” two-bedroom house features two bathrooms, new French oak floors, a dining area, an updated galley-style kitchen, and a spa-like bathroom with a soaking tub. Hidden perks include new electrical and plumbing systems, and a Nest thermostat to control the house’s climate. The residence is also equipped with a renovated guest unit, which has its own bedroom and full bathroom.

The grounds include a pool and spa and landscaping that gives the outdoor areas a sense of privacy. 2855 Moraga Drive is listed for $2.5 million with Mick Partridge of Hilton and Hyland.

A photo of a dining table. In the background is a wall of windows.
The dining area is poised to get some great light.
a photo of a galley-style kitchen with updated counters and stainless steel appliances.
The updated kitchen has plenty of room and high-end appliances.
A white room with clerestory windows and a wall of windows.
Walls of windows, clerestory windows, and a nice high ceiling make the space feel extra breezy.
A photo of a room with a section of windows. Through the windows, the pool area is visible.
One of the house’s two bedrooms. This one comes with a view of the pool.
An egg-like soaking tub and a long, trough-like sink are the two stand-out features of the bathroom.
That soaking tub is pretty cool.
A nighttime photo of the pool, lit up, and accent lights on the potted trees on a ledge overlooking the pool. The yard is backed by tall trees that shield the pool.
The pool is not just a fun amenity—it looks good too.

Loading comments...

The Latest

The California law renters want repealed, explained

A measure to repeal the state law could end up on the ballot in November 2020.

By Elijah Chiland
22 comments / new

Mount Washington midcentury with striking views asks $798K

The two-bedroom house has multiple balconies.

By Elijah Chiland
9 comments / new

Cliff-hugging castle overlooking the sea can be yours for $27M

The historic Orange County property was designed by the Mission Inn’s architect and developer.

By Pauline O'Connor
15 comments / new

California’s transit density bill is back. What would it do to Los Angeles?

Los Angeles is uniquely positioned to side-step SB 50—if it ramps up existing plans to meet regional housing goals.

By Jenna Chandler
21 comments / new

1920s Tudor near Los Feliz’s Shakespeare Bridge seeks $1.4M

A picture window, tons of charm, and outdoor space aplenty.

By Bianca Barragan
10 comments / new

‘When [voters] passed this measure it made all the difference in the world’

The first homeless housing built with money approved by voters in 2016 is now open in South LA.

By Elijah Chiland
31 comments / new