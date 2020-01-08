Prolific midcentury architect Edward Fickett is known for his timelessly stylish post and beam houses, and this one in Bel Air does not disappoint.

Colorful and bright, the house was built in 1954. Rows of windows, including some clerestory windows, allow for sunlight to filter throughout its 1,925 square feet. In the living room, high ceilings give an added airy quality.

The “authentically restored” two-bedroom house features two bathrooms, new French oak floors, a dining area, an updated galley-style kitchen, and a spa-like bathroom with a soaking tub. Hidden perks include new electrical and plumbing systems, and a Nest thermostat to control the house’s climate. The residence is also equipped with a renovated guest unit, which has its own bedroom and full bathroom.

The grounds include a pool and spa and landscaping that gives the outdoor areas a sense of privacy. 2855 Moraga Drive is listed for $2.5 million with Mick Partridge of Hilton and Hyland.