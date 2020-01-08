 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Mount Washington midcentury with striking views asks $798K

New, 15 comments

The two-bedroom house has multiple balconies

By Elijah Chiland
A white room with wood floors and glass doors on the left wall. It’s furnished with a sofa and an armchair.
The house has an open living and dining area with a freestanding fireplace.
Photos by Charmaine David, courtesy Edith Reyna, Liz Johnson/Compass

Propped up on stilts above a grassy hillside, this Mount Washington residence offers views and sleek midcentury design.

Built in 1964, the home opens to an airy living room with a wall of glass sliding doors that lead out to a long balcony overlooking the surrounding hills. The living space has wood floors, planked ceilings, and a freestanding fireplace. It leads into a renovated kitchen with new appliances, countertops, and cabinetry.

Located downstairs, the home’s two bedrooms share an additional balcony, along with an updated bathroom equipped with newer fixtures and a marble-topped vanity. The 1,038-square-foot house also has a half bathroom upstairs.

Sitting on a 4,629-square-foot lot, the house is fronted by a large carport, and stairs alongside lead down the hillside.

Located at 742 Quail Drive, it’s asking $798,000.

A room with wood floors and white walls. It’s furnished with a bed and two small bedside tables. Sliding doors lead out to a deck.
The two bedrooms share a lower level balcony.
A galley kitchen with orange, brown, and blue-colored cabinets. The countertops are white and the dishwasher and oven are stainless steel.
The renovated kitchen has a double oven and newer cabinetry.
A long wooden deck. In the background are hills with houses dispersed among trees and greenery.
The house has views across the surrounding hills.
A yellow-colored, boxy house with an attached gray-colored carport.
The two-story house is suspended over the hillside on stilts.

Next Up In Homes For Sale

Loading comments...