Mount Washington midcentury with striking views asks $798K

Propped up on stilts above a grassy hillside, this Mount Washington residence offers views and sleek midcentury design.

Built in 1964, the home opens to an airy living room with a wall of glass sliding doors that lead out to a long balcony overlooking the surrounding hills. The living space has wood floors, planked ceilings, and a freestanding fireplace. It leads into a renovated kitchen with new appliances, countertops, and cabinetry.

Located downstairs, the home’s two bedrooms share an additional balcony, along with an updated bathroom equipped with newer fixtures and a marble-topped vanity. The 1,038-square-foot house also has a half bathroom upstairs.

Sitting on a 4,629-square-foot lot, the house is fronted by a large carport, and stairs alongside lead down the hillside.

Located at 742 Quail Drive, it’s asking $798,000.