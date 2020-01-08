Now up for sale in Orange County is the Laguna Beach landmark known as Villa Rockledge. Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the seaside residence was built with many handmade elements from 1918 through 1922 by Frank A. Miller, the real estate developer of Riverside’s Mission Inn, and designed by Mission Inn architect Arthur Benton.

Located on a bluff between Moss Point and Victoria Beach, the .57-acre property includes a five-bedroom main house plus four guest villas. Notable interior features include beamed ceilings, hardwood floors, multiple stone fireplaces, wrought iron accents, archways, carved wood doors, casement windows with leaded glass, and period tile.

Outside, there are numerous view decks, meticulously landscaped pathways, and a stone staircase leading to a private cove. The Mills Act-approved property is listed with Azita Sadeghi of Compass at an asking price of $27 million.