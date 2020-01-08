 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Cliff-hugging castle in Laguna Beach can be yours for $27M

Known as Villa Rockledge, the historic mansion was built with handmade elements

By Pauline O'Connor
The 5,000-square-foot villa has ocean views from every room.
Azita Sadeghi/Compass

Now up for sale in Orange County is the Laguna Beach landmark known as Villa Rockledge. Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the seaside residence was built with many handmade elements from 1918 through 1922 by Frank A. Miller, the real estate developer of Riverside’s Mission Inn, and designed by Mission Inn architect Arthur Benton.

Located on a bluff between Moss Point and Victoria Beach, the .57-acre property includes a five-bedroom main house plus four guest villas. Notable interior features include beamed ceilings, hardwood floors, multiple stone fireplaces, wrought iron accents, archways, carved wood doors, casement windows with leaded glass, and period tile.

Outside, there are numerous view decks, meticulously landscaped pathways, and a stone staircase leading to a private cove. The Mills Act-approved property is listed with Azita Sadeghi of Compass at an asking price of $27 million.

The compound property occupies a lot of over half an acre.
Large open porches overlook the sea.
The main house’s great room features 22-foot vaulted ceilings, a stone fireplace, and casement windows.
The epitome of indoor/outdoor living.
One of five bedrooms, featuring hardwood floors, beamed ceilings, vintage light fixtures, and casement windows.
The appliances, cabinetry, and fixtures are modern, but the goldenrod tile is original.
Just like an office cubicle, only you have dolphins and whales distracting you instead of pesky co-workers.
The view from one of the guest villa dining rooms.
Thanks to the home’s cliffside perch, every room has a view.

