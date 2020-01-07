 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

1920s Tudor near Los Feliz’s Shakespeare Bridge seeks $1.4M

New, 12 comments

A picture window, tons of charm, and outdoor space aplenty

By Bianca Barragan
A photo of a house with a street-level garage and stairs leading up to the front door. The house has a rouch-arched front door and a dramatic picture window looking out toward the street.
The Tudor-style house was built in 1925.
Via George and Eileen Moreno/Keller Williams Realty

A giant picture window, comely brick details, and a dramatic round-arched front door let passersby know that this Tudor-style home in Los Feliz’s Franklin Hills neighborhood is a showstopper.

Built in 1925, the three-bedroom, two-bathroom house predates the nearby Shakespeare Bridge by one year, but the landmarked bridge’s whimsical towers seem in step with the Tudor home.

Interior features at 1937 Myra Avenue include high ceilings, large windows, a bay window, French doors, hardwood floors, a formal dining room, and a breakfast nook. The home also holds a dedicated laundry room and a “bonus” room that could serve as a home office or guest bedroom.

Outdoor space abounds, as the residence offers three outdoor areas and a deck from which to enjoy the serene neighborhood.

On the market for the first time in 47 years, the house is listed for $1.4 million with George and Eileen Moreno of Keller Williams Realty.

A room with hardwood floors and what is essentially a floor-to-ceiling picture window.
The living room is bright, thanks in part to its enormous picture window.
Another view of the living room that shows off the high, pitched ceilings.
High ceilings and beautiful floors run throughout the house.
A spacious kitchen with tile counters and a breakfast nook.
The kitchen and breakfast nook.
A bright ample room with wood floors and two sets of casement windows.
One of the house’s three bedrooms.
A bedroom with open French doors that lead out to a cozy patio.
French doors lead out from the bedroom to one of the house’s outdoor areas.
Along with decks, the house has this lovely brick-paved patio, which is private and spacious.

Next Up In For Sale in Los Angeles

Loading comments...

The Latest

6 open houses to check out around LA this weekend

Including a knockout modern designed in 1961 by Richard Neutra and a ranch house with an amazing backyard in Highland Park.

By Pauline O'Connor
7 comments / new

Homeowner sues to stop Griffith Park homeless shelter, cites damage to property values

"Properties in communities with shelters are considered less desirable," the homeowner wrote in a letter before filing a lawsuit.

By Jenna Chandler
65 comments / new

What $2,200 rents in LA right now

A brand new Pasadena unit or a roomy one-bedroom in Beverly Grove?

By Elijah Chiland
4 comments / new

Mint-condition midcentury modern renting for $7K in Eagle Rock

It’s flawless.

By Pauline O'Connor
13 comments / new

Metered parking planned for Abbot Kinney

Councilmember Mike Bonin says paid parking would improve traffic and cut down on pollution.

By Elijah Chiland
16 comments / new

New letter names unveiled for all Los Angeles train lines

Each line in the system gets a letter name, similar to New York City.

By Elijah Chiland
22 comments / new