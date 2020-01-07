1920s Tudor near Los Feliz’s Shakespeare Bridge seeks $1.4M

A giant picture window, comely brick details, and a dramatic round-arched front door let passersby know that this Tudor-style home in Los Feliz’s Franklin Hills neighborhood is a showstopper.

Built in 1925, the three-bedroom, two-bathroom house predates the nearby Shakespeare Bridge by one year, but the landmarked bridge’s whimsical towers seem in step with the Tudor home.

Interior features at 1937 Myra Avenue include high ceilings, large windows, a bay window, French doors, hardwood floors, a formal dining room, and a breakfast nook. The home also holds a dedicated laundry room and a “bonus” room that could serve as a home office or guest bedroom.

Outdoor space abounds, as the residence offers three outdoor areas and a deck from which to enjoy the serene neighborhood.

On the market for the first time in 47 years, the house is listed for $1.4 million with George and Eileen Moreno of Keller Williams Realty.