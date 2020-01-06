What $759K buys in Los Angeles right now

Welcome to Curbed Comparisons, where we explore what you can rent or buy for a certain dollar amount in various LA ’hoods. We’ve found five homes and condos within about $10,000 of today’s price: $759,000.

Ready to put some elbow grease into a home? After nearly seven decades under the same ownership, this Traditional-style residence, built in 1941, is available. Measuring 1,308 square feet, it’s got three bedrooms and one and three quarter bathrooms, plus vintage charm: a fireplace, original wood floors in two of the bedrooms, and coved ceilings. The third bedroom opens to a flat backyard with a detached two-car garage. Located less than 1 mile from an Expo Line station, Leimert Park Village, and the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw mall, the 5,984-square-foot property is listed at $750,000.

Here’s a condo in the heart of one of LA’s most fashionable neighborhoods. The first-floor unit is located in the Barker Block complex, in a wing that opened in 2014, near Urth Caffé, Bavel, and Lost Spirits Distillery. Amenities include a rooftop pool and hot tub with cabanas, a gym, parking in a secure garage, and multiple landscaped patios. Spanning 910 square feet, the unit is listed as a one-bedroom but appears to have an open studio layout. Outfitted with exposed wood beams, concrete floors, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, washer and dryer hook-ups, and a Nest thermostat, it’s listed at $757,000 with HOA dues of $429 per month.

Built in 1961, this house, which is close to hiking trails in the Verdugo Mountains and Angeles National Forest, boasts a very sweet retro kitchen with Cinderella molding, red tile countertops, and stainless steel appliances. The living spaces have a sunny, open floor plan, with a living room anchored by a floor-to-ceiling brick fireplace. Updates include new floors and windows with plantation shutters. In all, the dwelling measures 1,224 square feet and contains three bedrooms and two bathrooms on a 3,961-square-foot lot. The asking price is $769,000.

Here’s another 1960s-built home, this one offering more space and a pool with outstanding mountain views. But it it looks to need a little TLC, with the listing noting that it’s priced “at a level to afford room to bring your dreams to life.” Features include two large fireplaces; tall, angled ceilings; parquet floors; and tongue and groove ceilings. The Valley residence measures an ample 2,024 square feet and contains three bedrooms and one and three quarter bathrooms on .32 acres. It’s listed at $759,000.

Back in the city, equidistant to the Sunset Strip and Santa Monica Boulevard, this walkable condo is in turn-key condition. In 1,034 square feet, it holds two bedrooms and two bathrooms, both of which sport black and white tile. The galley kitchen has a pass through with bar seating and space for a dining table, and the kitchen opens via French doors to a small balcony. It’s one of 50 units in a building constructed in 1967, and amenities include a pool and two parking spaces. The asking price is $765,000, plus monthly HOA dues of $450.

Poll Which home would you buy? Leimert Park

Arts District

Glendale

Woodland Hills

West Hollywood vote view results 9% Leimert Park (103 votes)

7% Arts District (79 votes)

27% Glendale (297 votes)

30% Woodland Hills (333 votes)

24% West Hollywood (266 votes) 1078 votes total Vote Now