Actor James Jagger lists beguiling Silver Lake home for $1.3M

As this Silver Lake dwelling proves, you can count James Jagger among the Hollywood actors with good taste in homes.

The son of Mick Jagger and model Jerry Hall, best known for his role in the HBO series Vinyl, scooped up the property in 2016 for $1.2 million. Built in 1937, the two-bedroom, one-bathroom home still has its original wood windows and hardware. Other character details include built-ins, a brick fireplace, bay window, and sloped and tray ceilings.

Silver Lake interior design firm Design Vidal helmed updates of the kitchen and bathroom, keeping the vintage flair in both with black-and-white tile backsplashes.

The 1,106-square-foot home sits on a terraced 8,049-square-foot lot with raised vegetable beds, a pergola-shaded patio for outdoor dining, a grass lawn, and a detached studio space above a two-car garage.

The property at 2724 Ivan Hill Terrace—walking distance to the Silver Lake Reservoir, Edendale Restaurant and Bar, and Silverlake Wine—is listed with Cari Field and Krista Crews of Acme Real Estate at an asking price of $1.295 million. An open house is scheduled from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, February 8 and Sunday, February 16.