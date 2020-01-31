6 open houses to check out around LA this weekend

Welcome to another edition of our weekly series rounding up open houses to check out over the weekend, because who doesn’t love a little real estate gawking? This week’s options include an English Tudor cottage in Windsor Square, a woodsy Craftsman in Highland Park, and a spectacular 1929 Spanish-Moorish Revival in Brentwood.

Where: 234 North Ridgewood Place, LA 90004

When: 1 to 4 p.m., Sunday, Feb 2

Specs: 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms; 1,427 square feet

Selling points: This fetching 1920s English Tudor cottage is located in the northeast corner of historic Windsor Square, within walking distance of Larchmont Village and Burns Park. Appealing features include hardwood floors, French doors and windows, a decorative fireplace, a recently updated kitchen with Subzero and Wolf appliances, a rose garden, and a detached garage-studio.

Asking price: $1.495 million

Where: 440 North Skyewiay Road, Brentwood 90049

When: 1 to 4 p.m., Sunday, Feb 2

Specs: 4 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms; 4,560 square feet

Selling points: On the market for the first time in 50 years, this impressive Spanish Colonial Revival was designed in 1929 by Charles H. Kyson, architect of Wilshire Boulevard’s Bryson Apartments and the Wee Kirk O’Heather Chapel at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Glendale. Character features include beamed ceilings, Moorish-style windows, hardwood floors, multiple fireplaces, stained glass, period light fixtures, and a bounty of built-ins.

Asking price: $3.425 million

Where: 5657 Fallston Street, LA 90042

When: 1 to 4 p.m., Saturday Feb 1; 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday Feb 2

Specs: 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom; 1,200 square feet

Selling points: Built in 1924, this pistachio-hued Craftsman cabin’s charming aspects include a wide covered porch, hardwood floors, pressed-tin paneled cabinets, copious built-ins, a cherry-red vintage stove, and a bonus one-bedroom, .75-bath guest studio with separate entrance. There’s also plenty of natural greenery to be enjoyed on the 7,010-square-foot lot in Highland Park.

Asking price: $799,000

Where: 1308 Moncado Drive, Glendale 91207

When: 12 to 3 p.m., Sunday, Feb 2

Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms; 1,696 square feet

Selling points: This button-cute 1930 Spanish bungalow is located just a block from the popular Nibley Park in Glendale’s Rossmoyne district. Highlights include refinished hardwood floors, wood-framed windows, a tiled fireplace, archways, crown moldings, built-ins, and a detached garage “with ADU potential,” per the listing.

Asking price: $949,000

Where: 1016 Hyperion Avenue, LA 90029

When: 1 to 4 p.m., Saturday, Feb 1

Specs: 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms; 950 square feet

Selling points: Located in Silver Lake’s Sunset Junction, this compact cottage was originally built in 1907, but has recently undergone a thorough overhaul at the hands of architect/designer Emily Farnham. Features include oak floors, soapstone counters, designer fixtures and lighting, a tankless water heater, and new copper plumbing, HVAC & irrigation systems.

Asking price: $997,000

Where: 3941 Hubert Avenue, LA 90008

When: 1 to 4 p.m., Saturday, Feb 1

Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms; 1,766 square feet

Selling points: On a tree-lined street in Leimert Park, this sunny 1938 Traditional has been stylishly revamped with designer tile, lighting, cabinetry, and fixtures, but still retains charming vintage traits such as wood-framed windows, arched doorways, tray ceilings, refinished hardwood floors, and built-in niches. The 6,002-square-foot lot also contains a finished two-car garage with high ceilings.

Asking price: $999,000