Spanish-style bungalow with two bedrooms, backyard asks $659K in Lomita

It would make a great starter home

By Jenna Chandler
The exterior of a white stucco home with a tower, arched windows, and a tile roof. The trim is painted turquoise.
The residence was built in 1928.
Photos by Geoff Captain, courtesy of Justin Thomas

In the small South Bay town of Lomita, this Spanish-style bungalow comes with a classic Southern California backyard, and is listed right around LA County’s median home price.

The home at 1825 260th Street has curb appeal too. On the front exterior, it has a turret with crenelations, two picture windows (one draped in flowering vines), an arched front door, and turquoise trim. The interiors have been updated since the house was built in 1928, but some period details remain, including arched entryways, the original hardwood floors, and coved ceilings.

Measuring in at 1,038 square feet, it holds two bedrooms and one bathroom, perfect for a starter home. The back bedroom opens to a grassy backyard with a covered patio, raised vegetable bed, fruit trees, and a one-car garage that’s in use now as an office.

The 4,790-square-foot property is asking $659,000; Justin Thomas with Beach City Brokers has the listing.

A living room with filtered sunlight, a large arched window, hardwood floors, and a white-washed stone fireplace.
In the living room: coved ceilings, a fireplace, a picture window, and original wood floors.
A dining room with a large arched window, a chandelier, and hardwood floors.
A formal dining room connects the living room and kitchen.
A large rectangular kitchen with white cabinets, peach tile countertops, beige tiled floors, a stainless steel oven, and a vintage stove.
The large kitchen is equipped with built-ins (not pictured).
The back of a white stucco home opens to a grassy backyard with leafy, mature trees and tropical plants.
French doors open to a covered patio, a raised vegetable bed, a tiled fountain, and a grass lawn.

