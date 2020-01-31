Spanish-style bungalow with two bedrooms, backyard asks $659K in Lomita

In the small South Bay town of Lomita, this Spanish-style bungalow comes with a classic Southern California backyard, and is listed right around LA County’s median home price.

The home at 1825 260th Street has curb appeal too. On the front exterior, it has a turret with crenelations, two picture windows (one draped in flowering vines), an arched front door, and turquoise trim. The interiors have been updated since the house was built in 1928, but some period details remain, including arched entryways, the original hardwood floors, and coved ceilings.

Measuring in at 1,038 square feet, it holds two bedrooms and one bathroom, perfect for a starter home. The back bedroom opens to a grassy backyard with a covered patio, raised vegetable bed, fruit trees, and a one-car garage that’s in use now as an office.

The 4,790-square-foot property is asking $659,000; Justin Thomas with Beach City Brokers has the listing.