What $2,500 rents you in LA

Welcome to Curbed Comparisons, where we explore what you can rent or buy for a certain dollar amount in various LA ’hoods. We’ve found five rentals within $150 of today’s price, $2,500. Vote for your favorite below!

At 850 square feet, this one-bedroom, one-bath apartment offers ample space in a great location—a 15-minute walk to the Arclight, Amoeba, and other attractions on Sunset Boulevard. Units in the building, including this one, have updated bathrooms and kitchens. The apartment also has central air conditioning, a private garage, and access to the apartment’s shared garden. It rents for $2,550.

Freshly updated, this two-bedroom unit has recessed lighting, two bathrooms, in-unit laundry, and stainless steel appliances tucked into 1,200 square feet. The apartment also includes a parking space—a very important amenity in this neighborhood known for parking scarcity. It rents for $2,495.

Walking distance to LACMA, the La Brea Tar Pits, and all the museums on Museum Mile, this residence is ideally located. The 1,000-square-foot one-bedroom apartment is spacious and features Art Deco tile in the kitchen and bathroom, hardwood floors, crown molding, built-ins, and vintage lighting fixtures. The unit comes with one parking space and rents for $2,495.

Over on the Westside, this two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment comes with air conditioning, a patio, and stainless steel kitchen appliances. The listing also touts the apartment’s “respectful neighbors and an attentive manager,” in case you are fleeing the opposite. It rents for $2,400.

Valley Village

Just off Chandler Boulevard, this two-bedroom, two-bath apartment holds recessed lighting, sleek appliances, new kitchen cabinets, and a balcony. The apartment’s amenities include a pool and assigned parking. The apartment rents for $2,495.