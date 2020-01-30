 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

What $2,500 rents you in LA

New, 19 comments

Options include an updated two-bedroom in Koreatown and an apartment with a garden in Hollywood

By Bianca Barragan
Curbed LA comparisons header

Welcome to Curbed Comparisons, where we explore what you can rent or buy for a certain dollar amount in various LA ’hoods. We’ve found five rentals within $150 of today’s price, $2,500. Vote for your favorite below!

Curbed LA comparison horizontal rule gif
Courtesy of Brittany Morrison/Deasy Penner Podley
Hollywood

At 850 square feet, this one-bedroom, one-bath apartment offers ample space in a great location—a 15-minute walk to the Arclight, Amoeba, and other attractions on Sunset Boulevard. Units in the building, including this one, have updated bathrooms and kitchens. The apartment also has central air conditioning, a private garage, and access to the apartment’s shared garden. It rents for $2,550.

Via management company
Koreatown

Freshly updated, this two-bedroom unit has recessed lighting, two bathrooms, in-unit laundry, and stainless steel appliances tucked into 1,200 square feet. The apartment also includes a parking space—a very important amenity in this neighborhood known for parking scarcity. It rents for $2,495.

Courtesy of Nancy Tham
Miracle Mile

Walking distance to LACMA, the La Brea Tar Pits, and all the museums on Museum Mile, this residence is ideally located. The 1,000-square-foot one-bedroom apartment is spacious and features Art Deco tile in the kitchen and bathroom, hardwood floors, crown molding, built-ins, and vintage lighting fixtures. The unit comes with one parking space and rents for $2,495.

Courtesy of management company
Sawtelle

Over on the Westside, this two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment comes with air conditioning, a patio, and stainless steel kitchen appliances. The listing also touts the apartment’s “respectful neighbors and an attentive manager,” in case you are fleeing the opposite. It rents for $2,400.

Via Pacific Shore Property Management
Valley Village

Just off Chandler Boulevard, this two-bedroom, two-bath apartment holds recessed lighting, sleek appliances, new kitchen cabinets, and a balcony. The apartment’s amenities include a pool and assigned parking. The apartment rents for $2,495.

Poll

Which apartment would you rent?

This poll is closed

  • 12%
    Hollywood
    (165 votes)
  • 34%
    Koreatown
    (469 votes)
  • 34%
    Miracle Mile
    (465 votes)
  • 6%
    Sawtelle
    (93 votes)
  • 12%
    Valley Village
    (169 votes)
1361 votes total Vote Now

Loading comments...