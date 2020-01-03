6 open houses to check out around LA this weekend

Welcome to another edition of our weekly series rounding up open houses to check out over the weekend, because who doesn’t love a little real estate gawking? This week’s options include an unpolished midcentury modern gem in Riverside, an extremely polished Craftsman in Silver Lake, and a time capsule compound on two acres in Encino.

Where: 1658 Golden Gate Avenue, LA 90026

When: 1 to 4 p.m., Sunday, January 5

Specs: 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms; 2,030 square feet

Selling points: Around since 1911, this two-story Craftsman in Silver Lake’s Sunset Junction has undergone an extensive makeover since last trading hands just under two years ago. Along with a brand-new kitchen and bathrooms, the glammed-up home sports oak floors, extensive woodwork, designer lighting, multiple patios and decks, and a new pool.

Asking price: $2.197 million

Where: 2290 Silver Ridge Avenue, LA 90039

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, January 4

Specs: 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms; 2,607 square feet

Selling points: Architect Bing Yeh designed this blocky contemporary in the Silver Lake hills for himself in 1993. It features wrap-around windows, lofty ceilings, built-in bookshelves, a music studio, a custom seating platform suspended via aircraft cables, Caesarstone countertops, and an expansive view deck.

Asking price: $1.595 million

Where: 1296 E Alta Loma Drive, Altadena 91001

When: 1 to 4 p.m., Sunday, January 5

Specs: 3 bedrooms, 1.75 bathrooms; 1,476 square feet

Selling points: Located in the bucolic hills just west of Eaton Canyon in northeast Altadena, this straightforward midcentury modern features hardwood floors, a gas and wood-burning fireplace, dual-pane windows, an updated kitchen, and a sizable yard with lemon, avocado, and kumquat trees.

Asking price: $839,000

Where: 8517 Springford Drive, Sun Valley 91352

When: 2 to 4 p.m., Saturday January 4 and Sunday January 5

Specs: 3 bedrooms, 1.75 bathrooms; 1,197 square feet

Selling points: Built in 1956, this Sun Valley hilltop fixer’s character features include hardwood floors, a brick fireplace, an original Thermador oven, and colorful period tile.

Asking price: $650,000

Where: 5031 Encino Avenue, Encino 91316

When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, January 4

Specs: 6 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms; 3,510 square feet

Selling points: On a two-acre lot in Encino’s Amestoy Estates, this sprawling time capsule compound contains a ranch-style main house endowed with a unique wall of televisions, a three-bedroom guest house, and a pool house with built-in bar, drop-down projector, and “full industrial kitchen.” Other amenities include a kidney-shaped swimming pool, a full-size tennis court with lights, a 20-tree orange orchard, and parking for at least 15 vehicles.

Asking price: $4.199 million

Where: 2278 Arroyo Drive, Riverside 92506

When: 12 to 3 p.m., Saturday, January 4 and Sunday, January 5

Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms; 2,013 square feet

Selling points: This distinctive midcentury modern in Riverside’s historic Victoria Woods neighborhood was designed by the gifted USC-trained architect Philmer J. Ellerbroek. On the market for the first time since 1964, it’s a diamond in the rough, with mahogany paneling and cabinets, beamed ceilings, walls of glass, a bounty of built-ins, an indoor/outdoor shower, and a half-acre lot.

Asking price: $549,900