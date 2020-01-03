Roomy Long Beach loft in former Masonic temple asks $565K

Who knows how many secret handshakes have been exchanged within the walls of this spacious one-bedroom condo close to downtown Long Beach? The 997-square-foot unit sits within a former Masonic Lodge, built in the 1920s and converted to condos in 2005.

The impressive lobby has been well preserved, checkerboard floor and all, and a square and compasses symbol still graces the building's entrance.

Within the unit itself are high ceilings, with concrete floors, exposed ducts, wide windows, and brick walls. It gives the loft an industrial aesthetic, complemented by the open floor plan.

The bedroom is partially partitioned off from the rest of the unit and leads into an adjacent bathroom. The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances and a large gas stove. A balcony accessible from the living room has space for outdoor seating.

Building amenities include a fitness center, spa, and community deck. Located at 835 Locust Ave, it’s asking $564,900, with HOA dues of $430 per month.