Roomy Long Beach loft in former Masonic temple asks $565K

The one-bedroom condo has an open interior illuminated by walls of windows

By Elijah Chiland
A room with a sofa and ottoman. The back wall is brick and a kitchen space can be seen in the background.
The condo has high concrete ceilings and walls of windows.
Photos by Tyler Hogan, courtesy Beatrix Whipple, Jennifer Dykema/Keller Williams

Who knows how many secret handshakes have been exchanged within the walls of this spacious one-bedroom condo close to downtown Long Beach? The 997-square-foot unit sits within a former Masonic Lodge, built in the 1920s and converted to condos in 2005.

The impressive lobby has been well preserved, checkerboard floor and all, and a square and compasses symbol still graces the building's entrance.

Within the unit itself are high ceilings, with concrete floors, exposed ducts, wide windows, and brick walls. It gives the loft an industrial aesthetic, complemented by the open floor plan.

The bedroom is partially partitioned off from the rest of the unit and leads into an adjacent bathroom. The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances and a large gas stove. A balcony accessible from the living room has space for outdoor seating.

Building amenities include a fitness center, spa, and community deck. Located at 835 Locust Ave, it’s asking $564,900, with HOA dues of $430 per month.

A room with a brick wall and gray, concrete floors. The foot of a large bed is visible in the foreground.
The bedroom, partially enclosed from the rest of the unit, leads into an adjacent bathroom.
A kitchen equipped with a large fridge and silver colored microwave above black countertops and a gas stove.
The large kitchen has stainless steel appliances and ample counter space.
A partially covered balcony furnished with wicker chairs
The unit opens to a large balcony.
A large room with high ceilings and floors with checkerboard squares. A circular table in the middle of the room holds a potted plant.
The building's grand lobby has white columns and a painted ceiling.
Double doors framed by a stone entryway with the words "Masonic Temple."
The 1920s building was converted into condos in 2005.

