Here’s what $1.6M buys around LA right now

Welcome to Curbed Comparisons, where we explore what you can rent or buy for a certain dollar amount in various LA ’hoods. We’ve found five homes and condos within about $50,000 of today’s price: $1.65 million.

In central Los Angeles, this revamped Spanish-style sports oak floors, recessed lighting, A/C, and new hardware, fixtures, windows, plumbing, and electrical. Some of its 1930s charm still shines, most notably in the living room, with its scalloped entryways, exposed beams, and wall nooks. The updates are most evident in the open kitchen, which features a quartz backsplash and counters and a large center island with bar seating. In total, the residence comes in at 1,760 square feet and holds two bathrooms and three bedrooms, two of which open to the backyard. Walkable to Little Ethiopia and the Miracle Mile museums, the 5,924-square-foot property is listed at $1.699 million.

This charming, rock-encased home has been standing for 115 years. Step inside, past a screened-in front porch, to find turn-of-the century details intact, including original hardware, wood floors, built-ins, picture railings, and coved ceilings. In 1,524 square feet, the dwelling holds three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The sale also includes a second parcel with a two-bedroom, one-bathroom home dating to 1923. Close to Koreatown and Downtown LA, the properties are listed at $1.649 million.

Fresh off a makeover, this sunny Traditional-style home was built in the 1940s but looks almost brand new. Updates include recessed lighting and new hardware, tile, and cabinets. Located a couple of blocks from Stoner Park, the three-bedroom, three-bathroom residence clocks in at 1,342 square feet and sits on a 6,509-square-foot lot that also holds a new detached studio ADU with a full kitchen and bathroom. Last sold for $1.21 million, the property—which is walking distance to Plan Check Kitchen + Bar, Cafe 50’s, and the Expo Line station at Bundy Drive—is on the market now for $1.695 million.

Here’s a midcentury modern offering that’s sited on nearly a half-acre with a pool that boasts “endless mountain and sky views.” Built in 1959, the three-bedroom, two-bathroom home has an open floor plan with tall, pitched ceilings; oak floors in a herringbone pattern; a two-sided glass fireplace; and glass sliders that open to the backyard. The asking price is $1.64 million.

Nestled below Griffith Park, this 2,610-square-foot Monterey Colonial takes advantage of its hilly location, offering verdant views from nearly every room. Features include a floor-to-ceiling brick fireplace flanked by built-in bookshelves; large casement windows; parquet floors; a formal dining room; an updated eat-in kitchen with granite counters; and a master suite—one of four bedrooms and four bathrooms—with a walk-in closet, fireplace, and French doors that open to a patio and balcony. Built in 1966, the residence sits on a 7,261-square-foot lot and is listed at $1.695 million.

