 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Silver Lake’s largest residential property seeks $6M

New, 37 comments

On 4.44 acres above the reservoir, the custom-designed home has a pool, tennis court, and spectacular views

By Pauline O'Connor
The grounds include a lighted tennis court and an outdoor kitchen with built-in barbecue.
Photo by Thomas Raiguel, courtesy of Sohail Yousaf/Sotheby’s International Realty

Unlike, say, Bel Air or Holmby Hills, the neighborhood of Silver Lake has never been one you’d associate with vast estates. There’s the Canfield-Moreno Estate, a.k.a. the Paramour Mansion, which, per city property records, presides over 3.88 acres atop Micheltorena Street. Then there’s the Garbutt House, which occupies a 1.9-acre lot on Apex Avenue. And then, directly below the Garbutt House, you’ve got the neighborhood’s largest residential property. Measuring in at a comparatively huge 4.44 acres, it’s now up for grabs.

Developed by its owners in 1989, the property contains a 4,400-square-foot residence custom designed for them by a USC School of Architecture professor. The three-bedroom, three and a half bath home is divided into two wings, one devoted to an expansive master suite, the other to public spaces and guest rooms.

Notable interior elements include vaulted ceilings, three fireplaces, built-in bookcases and furniture, a professional-grade kitchen with built-in wok station, and last but definitely not least, massive picture windows serving up spectacular views of the Silver Lake Reservoir and the surrounding mountains and hillsides.

The gated estate also features a heated swimming pool accessorized by a Peter Shire sculpture, a hot tub, a waterfall, a lighted tennis court, two parking garages, and rambling verdant gardens. It’s listed with Sohail Yousaf of Sotheby’s International Realty at an asking price of $5.98 million.

The house was designed to offer excellent views from every room.
Brian Jones
Brian Jones
The living room features a massive picture window and gas fireplace.
Brian Jones
The skylight-lit kitchen contains a built-in wok station.
Brian Jones
There are three fireplaces and lots of built-in shelving and furniture.
Brian Jones
The grotto-like master bath.
Brian Jones
At one end of the swimming pool is a sculpture by local artist Peter Shire
Brian Jones
Brian Jones

Next Up In Homes For Sale

Loading comments...