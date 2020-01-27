Neutra’s Taylor House, tucked in the Verdugos, seeks $1.8M

Here’s a rare offering for admirers of modernist architecture: Richard Neutra’s Taylor House, built in 1961 for Maurice and Marceil Taylor.

Lovers of the outdoors, the Taylors commissioned this home on a half-acre lot in Glendale that the architect described as “a really unapproachable piece of land at the end of a dead-end street.”

The result is a glass-walled residence that offers extraordinary views across the surrounding hills. Tall trees and vegetation surround the home, which is perched just above the Verdugo Mountains Open Space Preserve.

Inside are two bedrooms and two bathrooms, spread across 1,477 square feet of floor space. The open living room is framed around a large fireplace, flanked by columns of brick and fronted by a wide hearth cantilevered over the floor.

The kitchen appears to be fairly original, with mahogany cabinetry and a vintage oven. A luxuriant tiled shower faces the outdoors and offers further views of the home’s dazzling natural surroundings.

Last sold in 1997 (for $321,500), the house is located at 3816 Lockerbie Court. Asking price is $1.75 million.