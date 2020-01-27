Romantic 1920s Mediterranean in Whitley Heights asking $2M

A glamorous remnant of Old Hollywood, this Whitley Heights Mediterranean Revival was once home to Chester Morris, who played leading man opposite such stars as Jean Harlow and Norma Shearer, and was one of the first actors to be nominated for an Academy Award.

The three-story home was designed in 1922 by Whitley Heights’ chief architect Arthur Barnes. On the market for the first time in 34 years, the Whitley Terrace residence contains three bedrooms and three bathrooms within its 3,087 square feet. Its noteworthy features include hardwood and tile floors, two fireplaces, built-in bookcases and furniture, wrought-iron railings, crown moldings, elaborate plaster work, French doors, and massive leaded glass picture windows.

The property also comes with an outdoor spa and detached guest cottage. It’s listed with Tim Swan of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties at an asking price of $1.995 million. An open house is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday.