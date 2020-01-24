Dashing 1920s Spanish-style in historic Pasadena district seeks $1.65M

This dashing Spanish Colonial Revival dates back to 1929 and was “one of the first houses” in what has become the historic district of Poppy Peak in Pasadena, according to the listing.

The two-story house is fronted by a private, gated garden with an outdoor fireplace. Inside, the dwelling holds four bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms, plus a large main kitchen, another kitchen downstairs, a butler’s pantry, a formal dining room, and an inviting sun room that’s currently in use as an office. Beamed ceilings, hardwood floors, elaborate wall sconces, casement windows, and hardwood floors appear throughout the space.

Sweeping views of the San Gabriel Mountains are available from most rooms in the house, which is located in a pocket of southern Pasadena that’s nestled between Eagle Rock and the Garvanza section of Highland Park.

The perks are more than skin deep: The house has undergone a full battery of upgrades, including seismic and foundation work, air condition and insulation, and updates to that secondary kitchen.

Last sold in 2007 for $1.2 million, the house at 1470 Poppy Peak Drive is now listed with Maureen Erbe and Henry Blackham of Deasy Penner Podley for $1.65 million.