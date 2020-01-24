 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Dashing 1920s Spanish-style in historic Pasadena district seeks $1.65M

New, 10 comments

Two kitchens, an outdoor fireplace, and a stunning sun room

By Bianca Barragan
A room with many windows, lots of indirect sunlight, hardwood floors, and arched doorways.
Just a really handsome living room.
Photos by Shawn Bishop, courtesy of Deasy Penner Podley

This dashing Spanish Colonial Revival dates back to 1929 and was “one of the first houses” in what has become the historic district of Poppy Peak in Pasadena, according to the listing.

The two-story house is fronted by a private, gated garden with an outdoor fireplace. Inside, the dwelling holds four bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms, plus a large main kitchen, another kitchen downstairs, a butler’s pantry, a formal dining room, and an inviting sun room that’s currently in use as an office. Beamed ceilings, hardwood floors, elaborate wall sconces, casement windows, and hardwood floors appear throughout the space.

Sweeping views of the San Gabriel Mountains are available from most rooms in the house, which is located in a pocket of southern Pasadena that’s nestled between Eagle Rock and the Garvanza section of Highland Park.

The perks are more than skin deep: The house has undergone a full battery of upgrades, including seismic and foundation work, air condition and insulation, and updates to that secondary kitchen.

Last sold in 2007 for $1.2 million, the house at 1470 Poppy Peak Drive is now listed with Maureen Erbe and Henry Blackham of Deasy Penner Podley for $1.65 million.

Casement windows, beamed ceilings, and hardwood floors are kind of a theme here.
A window-walled room with a desk in it. Treetops are visible through the windows.
The sun room is making itself useful as an office.
A kitchen wall with counters, a dishwasher, dark counters, and a window over the sink
The main kitchen is spacious and features subway tile, a farmhouse sink, and plenty of counter space.
A white tile bathroom with casement windows and a painting of lily pads over the bathtub.
One of the house’s three and a quarter bathrooms.
A bedroom with a large window with a view of the mountains.
One of the house’s four bedrooms. Like many rooms in the house, it offers a view of the mountains.
An outdoor garden with a fireplace and plenty of space to relax.

Next Up In For Sale in Los Angeles

Loading comments...