6 open houses to check out around LA this weekend

Welcome to another edition of our weekly series rounding up open houses to check out over the weekend, because who doesn’t love a little real estate gawking? This week’s options include a rustic Beachwood Canyon cabin, a graceful Monterey Colonial with its own stream, and two pedigreed Spanish Colonials.

Where: 1916 Niodrara Drive, Glendale 91208

When: 1 to 4 p.m., Sunday, January 26

Specs: 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms; 3,012 square feet

Selling points: Located in Glendale’s Verdugo Woodlands, this gracious and spacious Monterey Colonial’s features include peg-and-groove hardwood floors, steel-framed French doors, casement windows, multiple balconies, built-ins, a fireplace, and a park-like lot complete with a stream.

Asking price: $1.645 million

Where: ﻿2566 Verbena Drive, LA 90068

When: 1 to 4 p.m., Saturday, January 25

Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2.25 bathrooms; 1,694 square feet

Selling points: Tucked away in the winding hills of Beachwood Canyon, this quaint cabin was built in the 1940s, and is suffused with sunlight and rustic charm. Highlights include tile and hardwood floors, a freestanding fireplace, copper countertops, French doors and windows, an O’Keefe and Merritt stove, and a wraparound deck.

Asking price: $1.495 million

Where: ﻿14550 Gallaudet Place, Pacific Palisades, 90272

When: 1 to 4 p.m., Sunday, January 26

Specs: 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms; 1,872 square feet

Selling points: Featured in California Home & Design and Sunset magazines, this bright and open midcentury modern was revamped with Scandinavian-esque flair by designer-owner Carly Waters, who endowed it with blond wood flooring, custom lighting and cabinetry, Fleetwood pocket doors, an indoor/outdoor Sonos system, and a saltwater pool. It’s being offered for sale fully furnished by Waters.

Asking price: $3.5 million

Where: ﻿2550 Aberdeen Avenue, LA 90027

When: 1 to 4 p.m., Sunday, January 26

Specs: 5 bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms; 6,436 square feet

Selling points: Built in 1921 by architect Henry Mather Greene for car dealer/broadcasting tycoon Earle C. Anthony’s mother-in-law, this Los Feliz Spanish Colonial Revival has recently undergone a thorough modernization. Features include white oak floors, vaulted beamed ceilings, French doors, Calacatta marble countertops, designer lighting, two fireplaces, a pool, spa, and interior courtyard.

Asking price: $7.25 million



Where: ﻿3259 Deronda Drive, LA 90068

When: 2 to 4 p.m., Sunday, January 26

Specs: 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms; 4,009 square feet

Selling points: Known as “Casa Canem,” this Spanish Colonial dreamboat in Hollywoodland was designed by architect Carl Lindbom circa 1927. Character details include arched picture windows and an arched fireplace, beamed ceilings, tile and hardwood floors, French doors, a manicured garden, and a luxurious swimming pool.

Asking price: $4.387 million

Where: ﻿950 S. Highland Avenue, LA 90036

When: 1 to 4 p.m., Sunday, January 26

Specs: 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms; 1,815 square feet

Selling points: Designed in 2001 by then-married architects Linda Pollari and Robert Somol, this corrugated-metal-sheathed Mid-Wilshire residence has been featured in Architectural Record and seen in many a TV show, including Insecure. Features include polished concrete floors with radiant floor heating, built-in shelving, “disappearing” glass doors, an interior courtyard, and a kidney-shaped pool.

Asking price: $1.45 million