Light-filled post and beam asks $2.3M in South Pasadena

This unconventional post-and-beam residence in South Pasadena is fresh off of a thorough renovation and looking for its third-ever owner.

The house was built in 1967 by exacting architect James Allen Walter, who experimented with a host of offbeat design techniques in the 32 homes he designed in California. This one has a U-shaped floor plan, which allows occupants to access a large outdoor deck space from nearly every room in the house.

The 2,252-square-foot home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms. Walls of glass and vaulted ceilings add to the openness of the interior spaces, while tall trees surrounding the home keep it relatively private. Skylights and clerestory windows contribute further to the light-filled atmosphere.

The house sold in 2018 for $1.5 million, and since then it’s been updated with new kitchen cabinetry, appliances, and a large center island. The bathroom fixtures are also new, along with the electrical wiring and plumbing.

Located at 2050 La Fremontia Street, the home sits on a half-acre lot at the end of a cul de sac. It’s surrounded by a large grassy yard and has an attached two-car garage. The asking price is $2.25 million.