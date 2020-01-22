Here’s what $1.1M buys around LA

Welcome to Curbed Comparisons, where we explore what you can rent or buy for a certain dollar amount in various LA ’hoods. We’ve found five homes and condos within about $20,000 of today’s price: $1.16 million.

This Spanish-style abode is cute inside and out. Gracing the exterior are a porch, turquoise garage door grille, and a matching front door. Adorning the interior are hardwood floors, arched entryways, vaulted beamed ceilings, and a fireplace. Measuring 1,485 square feet, the house holds three bedrooms, two bathrooms (including a master suite), and a family room that opens to a large backyard with a patio and drought-friendly landscaping. Walking distance the bars, shops, and restaurants on York Boulevard, the 4,200-square-foot property is listed at $1.175 million.

In the historic Garfield Heights district, this shingled Craftsman was built in 1910 but has been “reimagined with a contemporary eye.” Blessedly, it still has some charming character details, including a built-in hutch, exposed beams, and moldings. In 1,510 square feet, it holds three bedrooms and one and three quarter bathrooms. Its biggest selling point might be the size of the lot, which spans a generous 13,000 square feet with a new redwood deck, raised gardening beds, towering pines, and large swaths of grass. The asking price is $1.15 million.

This centrally-located, glammed-up English-style cottage has three bedrooms and one bathroom, plus a refinished attic with another bedroom and small bathroom. Downstairs, features include a master closet, a fireplace, a formal dining, and an updated kitchen with subway tiles, a farmhouse sink, and French doors that open to a grassy yard with a small shed and chicken coop. The 4,960-square-foot property has an asking price of $1.175 million.

This three-bedroom, two-bathroom Craftsman is in an undeniably good location. It’s positioned about a half mile from the Gold Line and is walking distance to multiple bus stops, the Arroyo Seco, Trader Joe’s, the library, and Charlie’s Coffee House. Inside, flourishes include knotty pine paneling and a brick fireplace, and a restoration-minded buyer might see the 1,436-square-foot home’s potential to be returned to its 1910 glory. The 6,292-square-foot lot is populated with citrus and fig trees and is asking $1.18 million.

Flipping to the market in South Los Angeles is this Spanish-style that’s looking very stylish after a thorough makeover. Period details from the home’s construction in the 1920s include barrel ceilings, arched entryways, and a picture window, while updates include marble counters, gold fixtures, new cabinetry, and in the master suite, a soaking tub. The 6,401-square-foot lot contains a backyard with a detached, two-car garage currently set up as additional living quarters. The home clocks in at 1,677 square feet, with a price tag of $1.149 million.

