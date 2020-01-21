 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Traditional fixer in La Crescenta has bright kitchen, mountain views for $649K

New, 11 comments

Three-bedrooms, hardwood floors, and a swimming pool

By Bianca Barragan
A one-story house with a small grassy front yard and mountains in the background.
Built in 1947, the house has sweet retro touches including bright yellow kitchen tile.
Photos by Aerious Plus, courtesy of Deasy Penner Podley

This three-bedroom house in Glendale-adjacent La Crescenta needs a little refreshing, but it has an undeniable charm that’s apparent even from the street.

The dwelling opens onto an ample, hardwood-floored common area with a fireplace and a dining area that connects to the kitchen via a pass-through with plantation shutters.

The kitchen has lemon-colored tile that give the space a visual boost. There’s a similar use of color in the house’s two bathrooms, which are a vivid blast from the past with their respective yellow and blue tubs and finishes.

A door in the kitchen leads to the backyard and pool area. (There’s also a detached, two-car garage back there.)

La Crescenta is located right next door to the San Gabriel Mountains and the Angeles National Forest, and 3422 Community Avenue luckily offers views of the mountains.

The property is listed with Pam Tomashek of Deasy Penner Podley for $649,000.

A large open room with hardwood floors. The kitchen is visible just beyond the end of the hardwood.
Hardwood floors and a large open space make the front room a winner.
A roomy kitchen with yellow tile and older appliances.
The yellow tile pops in the kitchen, which could do with a refresh.
A room with hardwood floors and sliding doors.
Sliding doors connect the indoors and outdoors of the property.
A bathroom with a blue shower enclosure and seaparate blue bathtub.
The house has two bathrooms, each with its own bright accents.
A backyard with a pool dominating the space. In the background is the house and the detached garage.
The pool and detached garage round out the house’s outdoor space.

Next Up In For Sale in Los Angeles

Loading comments...