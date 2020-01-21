This three-bedroom house in Glendale-adjacent La Crescenta needs a little refreshing, but it has an undeniable charm that’s apparent even from the street.

The dwelling opens onto an ample, hardwood-floored common area with a fireplace and a dining area that connects to the kitchen via a pass-through with plantation shutters.

The kitchen has lemon-colored tile that give the space a visual boost. There’s a similar use of color in the house’s two bathrooms, which are a vivid blast from the past with their respective yellow and blue tubs and finishes.

A door in the kitchen leads to the backyard and pool area. (There’s also a detached, two-car garage back there.)

La Crescenta is located right next door to the San Gabriel Mountains and the Angeles National Forest, and 3422 Community Avenue luckily offers views of the mountains.

The property is listed with Pam Tomashek of Deasy Penner Podley for $649,000.