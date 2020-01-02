 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Spectacular Craftsman bungalow in Riverside asking $1.2M

New, 5 comments

The landmarked residence was built in 1909

By Pauline O'Connor
The Harwood Hall House
Photos by Pierre Galant, courtesy of Benjamin Kahle and Zach Mayer

Located in Riverside’s picturesque Mount Rubidoux historic district, this eye-catching Craftsman was built in 1909 for Harwood Hall, the first director of the Sherman Indian Institute, a local boarding school for Native Americans. The one-and-a-half story bungalow—Riverside Landmark No. 70—was constructed by the Colton Hardware Company.

Measuring approximately 3,900 square feet, the Hall home contains five bedrooms and four bathrooms. Character features include a spacious covered porch, a handsome brick fireplace, box-beam ceilings, oak floors, pocket doors, and a bevy of beautiful built-ins made with Oregon pine and leaded glass.

Among the bungalow’s updates are a modern kitchen, copper plumbing, a retrofitted foundation, and a wood-paneled basement speakeasy. The home’s garage has also been converted to a “chef’s test kitchen.”

On a 12,197-square-foot lot with a pool, spa, and covered dining patio, 4570 University Avenue is listed with Benjamin Kahle and Zach Mayer of Deasy Penner Podley at an asking price of $1.2 million.

The living room features box-beam ceilings and built-in hutches made from Oregon pine wood.
More beautiful woodwoork and pocket doors are found in the formal dining room.
The gracefully modernized kitchen.
The home has five bedrooms.
A clawfoot tub in one of the home’s four bathrooms.
The basement has been converted into a rustic speakeasy.
Outside, there’s a covered dining patio and pool artfully landscaped with boulders.

Next Up In Homes For Sale

Loading comments...

The Latest

How did ‘Blade Runner’ stick as the vision of LA's future?

The sci-fi masterpiece got a few things right about LA in 2019.

By Bianca Barragan
5 comments / new

Light-filled unit in 1920s Little Tokyo Lofts building asks $455K

The condo has high ceilings and a wall of windows.

By Elijah Chiland
6 comments / new

What $1,800 rents in LA right now

Would you choose an updated 1920s apartment in Koreatown or a beachy Long Beach two-bedroom?

By Bianca Barragan
4 comments / new

5 open houses to check out around LA this weekend

From Harbor Gateway to the Top O’ Topanga

By Pauline O'Connor
5 comments / new

Cozy cabin hideaway in La Crescenta asking $850K

An unpolished gem in a lovely setting.

By Pauline O'Connor
13 comments / new

Filed under:

Which LA neighborhood do you really live in?

With 472 neighborhoods, this detailed map of Los Angeles is impressively thorough.

By Jenna Chandler
11 comments / new