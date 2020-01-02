Spectacular Craftsman bungalow in Riverside asking $1.2M

Located in Riverside’s picturesque Mount Rubidoux historic district, this eye-catching Craftsman was built in 1909 for Harwood Hall, the first director of the Sherman Indian Institute, a local boarding school for Native Americans. The one-and-a-half story bungalow—Riverside Landmark No. 70—was constructed by the Colton Hardware Company.

Measuring approximately 3,900 square feet, the Hall home contains five bedrooms and four bathrooms. Character features include a spacious covered porch, a handsome brick fireplace, box-beam ceilings, oak floors, pocket doors, and a bevy of beautiful built-ins made with Oregon pine and leaded glass.

Among the bungalow’s updates are a modern kitchen, copper plumbing, a retrofitted foundation, and a wood-paneled basement speakeasy. The home’s garage has also been converted to a “chef’s test kitchen.”

On a 12,197-square-foot lot with a pool, spa, and covered dining patio, 4570 University Avenue is listed with Benjamin Kahle and Zach Mayer of Deasy Penner Podley at an asking price of $1.2 million.