For $429K, cute two-bedroom North Hollywood condo

Location, location, location!

By Bianca Barragan
A blue room with a sofa and coffee table.
The living room of the second-floor unit.
Photos by Anthony Barcelo, via Marc Hernandez/Compass

Located near the southern boundary of the NoHo Arts District in North Hollywood, this two-bedroom, one-bath condo is in a pretty good spot.

It’s about a mile away from the Red and Orange lines and the food, entertainment, and attractions on Lankershim Boulevard, and it’s a similar distance away from funky shopping destination Magnolia Boulevard in Burbank.

The second-floor unit measures a compact 801 square feet. The kitchen and living room are one, big open concept, with a dining area in the mix too. Both bedrooms feature recessed lighting and the wood floors that run throughout the unit. The residence’s lone bathroom appears recently updated with a glass shower enclosure with tile accents.

The dwelling has central heat and air, and comes with two parking spaces.

5031 Denny Avenue, Unit 202 last sold in 2017 for $405,000. It’s now listed with Marc Hernandez of Compass for $429,000, with HOAs of $244.

An open concept kitchen with white cabinets and wood floors. A dining table in the background.
The kitchen has good counter space and no walls between it and the living room and dining area.
A bedroom with recessed lighting, one window, and a large bed in the center.
The bedrooms are roomy and have recessed lighting—so no messing with weird fixtures.
A bathroom with a glass shower enclosure and a single-vanity sink.
The bathroom appears contemporary and recently updated.
A room with a sofa and chair, plus a stationary bike and weights.
The second bedroom, currently set up as a bonus room.

