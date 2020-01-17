For $429K, cute two-bedroom North Hollywood condo

Located near the southern boundary of the NoHo Arts District in North Hollywood, this two-bedroom, one-bath condo is in a pretty good spot.

It’s about a mile away from the Red and Orange lines and the food, entertainment, and attractions on Lankershim Boulevard, and it’s a similar distance away from funky shopping destination Magnolia Boulevard in Burbank.

The second-floor unit measures a compact 801 square feet. The kitchen and living room are one, big open concept, with a dining area in the mix too. Both bedrooms feature recessed lighting and the wood floors that run throughout the unit. The residence’s lone bathroom appears recently updated with a glass shower enclosure with tile accents.

The dwelling has central heat and air, and comes with two parking spaces.

5031 Denny Avenue, Unit 202 last sold in 2017 for $405,000. It’s now listed with Marc Hernandez of Compass for $429,000, with HOAs of $244.