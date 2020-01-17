5 open houses to check out around LA this weekend

Welcome to another edition of our weekly series rounding up open houses to check out over the weekend, because who doesn’t love a little real estate gawking? This week’s batch of homes were all designed by notable architects, including Paul R. Williams, Robert Skinner, and Howard Lane.

Where: 1105 Buena Vista St., South Pasadena 91030

When: 2 to 4 p.m., Sunday, January 19

Specs: 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms; 3,519 square feet

Selling points: A collaboration between architecture firm Stamps & Stamps and interior designer Gina Holz, this newly completed modern lodge is located in South Pasadena’s picturesque Prospect Circle neighborhood. It features lots of blond wood, vast expanses of glass, and steel accents, creating a rustic-industrial vibe. The home’s 9,317-square-foot grounds boast a pool, spa, built-in barbecue, multiple lounge areas, and a detached garage with parking space for six cars.

Asking price: $3.388 million

Where: 333 S. Beverly Glen, Holmby Hills 90024

When: 1 to 4 p.m., Sunday, January 19

Specs: 5 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms; 6,153 square feet

Selling points: Designed by the great Paul R. Williams in 1938, this lovely Georgian Colonial Revival was once home to Ronald Reagan and Jane Wyman, and also played Joan Crawford’s Brentwood mansion in FX’s hit miniseries Feud. Among its notable features are an oval foyer with grand, curving staircase, a wood-paneled family room with wet-bar, parquet wood floors, elegant moldings and wainscoting, French doors, an elevator, formal gardens, a pool, and outdoor dining pavilion.

Asking price: $6.75 million

Where: 9563 Gloaming Drive, BHPO, 90210

When: 1 to 4 p.m., Sunday, January 19

Specs: 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms; 3,920 square feet

Selling points: Originally designed by architect Robert Skinner in 1968, this revamped BHPO modern features a sunken living room, chiseled-stone dual-sided fireplace, terrazzo and hardwood floors, a custom-built wood bar, and some very jazzy bathrooms. The backyard is also stylish and fun, with reflecting pool and spa, fire pit, and al fresco dining area with an outdoor kitchen.

Asking price: $4.249 million

Where: 4953 Cromwell Avenue, LA 90027

When: 1 to 4 p.m., Sunday, January 19

Specs: 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms; 4,838 square feet

Selling points: Hidden behind walls and gates on a quarter-acre lot north of Los Feliz Boulevard, this ravishing 1929 Spanish Colonial built by the acclaimed architecture team of Witmer and Watson is laden with fantastic period features, including beamed ceilings, cast-iron-framed windows and doors, plaster walls, and four fireplaces. The grounds are just as lovely, with a tiled colonnade, pool, garden, patios, and fountains.

Asking price: $4.877 million

Where: 1816 N. Stanley Avenue, LA 90046

When: 1 to 4 p.m., Sunday, January 19

Specs: 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms; 3,007 square feet

Selling points: Known as the Schustack Residence, this snazzy 1957 modern was designed by architect Howard Lane, a student of Mies van der Rohe. The Hollywood Hills post and beam has been sensitively updated with a new kitchen and new oak flooring, but still retains its mid-century cool.

Asking price: $3.249 million