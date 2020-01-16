 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Hollywood Dell duplex with sweet backyard seeks $1.27M

The rear house could be used as a rental unit or home studio

By Bianca Barragan
A green front house and, behind hind, a wood-paneled back house.
It looks like a front house and a guest house, but it’s zoned as a duplex.
Photos by Cameron Carothers, courtesy of Matthew Berkley and Scott Lander/Deasy Penner Podley

Technically a duplex, this Hollywood Dell property is set up more like a main house with guest house, so neighbors won’t share a wall.

Located near Beachwood Canyon, the Spanish-style front house holds two bedrooms, one bathroom, a formal dining room, recently refinished hardwood floors, and an abundance of windows. The kitchen, which appears to have been recently updated, is outfitted with high-end stainless steel appliances and French linoleum floors.

The backyard separates the front house from the back with landscaping and room for outdoor dining. The area features a covered patio for al-fresco dining, a citrus tree, and low-maintenance plants that make the space both handsome and easy to maintain.

The rear house is a one-bedroom, one-bathroom detached house that could serve as a rental or a studio, the listing says. The little house is minimally outfitted and sunlit.

The property at 2115 Holly Drive is listed for $1.27 million with Matthew Berkley and Scott Lander of Deasy Penner Podley.

A living room with a sofa, a large coffee table, and hardwood floors.
Newly refinished hardwood floors run throughout the main house.
A white room with large window and a dining table in the middle.
Bright and spacious, this area is a great dining room.
A kitchen with gray counters, stainless steel appliances, and dark gray floors.
The kitchen offers counter space, sleek appliances, and good storage.
A living room and fireplace.
The two-bedroom house offers plenty of gathering space.
A backyard with gravel, native plants, and a patio.
The backyard looks like it would be easy to take care of—who doesn’t like that?
A little back house with a wood-paneled facade and three front-facing windows.
The back house is detached from the front and very cute.

