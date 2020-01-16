Hollywood Dell duplex with sweet backyard seeks $1.27M

Technically a duplex, this Hollywood Dell property is set up more like a main house with guest house, so neighbors won’t share a wall.

Located near Beachwood Canyon, the Spanish-style front house holds two bedrooms, one bathroom, a formal dining room, recently refinished hardwood floors, and an abundance of windows. The kitchen, which appears to have been recently updated, is outfitted with high-end stainless steel appliances and French linoleum floors.

The backyard separates the front house from the back with landscaping and room for outdoor dining. The area features a covered patio for al-fresco dining, a citrus tree, and low-maintenance plants that make the space both handsome and easy to maintain.

The rear house is a one-bedroom, one-bathroom detached house that could serve as a rental or a studio, the listing says. The little house is minimally outfitted and sunlit.

The property at 2115 Holly Drive is listed for $1.27 million with Matthew Berkley and Scott Lander of Deasy Penner Podley.