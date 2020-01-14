Cunning Craftsman in Echo Park’s historic Angelino Heights seeks $1.2M

Get inside this Craftsman, and you might forgive its proximity to the busy 101 freeway. If the home’s original woodwork fails to entrance, the bay windows, leaded glass, and brick fireplace might do the trick.

In all, the 2,402-square-foot home, which was built in 1910, holds four bedrooms (all located on a second story) and two and a half bathrooms, both of which feature clawfoot tubs and black and white penny and subway tiles. In the kitchen, updates blend seamlessly with the home’s early 20th century charm, and French doors open to a backyard that has a little bit of everything: a swath of grass, an orange tree, a pair of vegetable beds, and a concrete deck shaded by jasmine-draped pergola. Plus, there’s a detached “barn-like” garage.

Located in Echo Park’s historic Angelino Heights district, 1443 Bellevue Avenue last sold five years ago for $780,000. Today it’s listed with Tracy Do for $1.19 million.