Cunning Craftsman in Echo Park’s historic Angelino Heights seeks $1.2M

The woodwork is spectacular

By Jenna Chandler
A living room with extensive woodwork and a brick fireplace that has been painted white. The room is furnished with a cowhide rug, glass coffee table, and white sofa.
Original woodwork embellishes the living room, from the built-ins to the box beam ceilings.
Photos by Charmaine David, courtesy of Tracy Do/Compass

Get inside this Craftsman, and you might forgive its proximity to the busy 101 freeway. If the home’s original woodwork fails to entrance, the bay windows, leaded glass, and brick fireplace might do the trick.

In all, the 2,402-square-foot home, which was built in 1910, holds four bedrooms (all located on a second story) and two and a half bathrooms, both of which feature clawfoot tubs and black and white penny and subway tiles. In the kitchen, updates blend seamlessly with the home’s early 20th century charm, and French doors open to a backyard that has a little bit of everything: a swath of grass, an orange tree, a pair of vegetable beds, and a concrete deck shaded by jasmine-draped pergola. Plus, there’s a detached “barn-like” garage.

Located in Echo Park’s historic Angelino Heights district, 1443 Bellevue Avenue last sold five years ago for $780,000. Today it’s listed with Tracy Do for $1.19 million.

A wood staircase anchor’s the home’s entryway and connects the foyer, living room, and kitchen.
In the entryway, a handsome staircase makes a statement.
Dark-stained wood extends from almost floor to ceiling, forming a built-in hutch and wainscoting. In the center of the room, there’s a rectangular wood dining table and white chairs with wood legs.
The impressive woodwork extends to the formal dining room.
A sitting area flows into a kitchen. Both rooms are painted white.
Updates in the kitchen include a blue and white tile backsplash, a center island with butcher block counters, and stainless appliances.
The bathroom is lined in black and white tile. There are white cabinets with gray marble countertops and black handle pulls.
The full bathroom features a shower alcove and a clawfoot tub.
The home is clad in red shingles.
The backyard has a jasmine-draped pergola, grass, garden beds, and a detached garage.

