Bel Air midcentury, longtime home of futurist Alvin Toffler, asks $8M

Who knows what’s in store for this glassy midcentury residence, the longtime home of futurists Alvin and Heidi Toffler?

Built in 1950, it was designed by influential modern architect Raphael Soriano and eventually became the residence of the late authors—who foresaw a disaffected, cyber-obsessed society in a series of bestselling nonfiction books starting in the 1970s.

Heidi Toffler died last year, and the unique home is now up for sale, with a dramatic two-story library that the Tofflers affixed to the post and beam residence. (The listing counts the rooms in this glass-ceilinged wing as bedrooms.)

The 6,037-square-foot house sits on nearly an acre of land right above the UCLA campus in lower Bel Air. A gate leads up to a large motor court, where a cavernous front entrance leads into the sprawling residence.

Floor-to-ceiling windows can be found throughout the home, along with roomy living spaces, walk-in closets, and a huge master bathroom. The house opens out to a large yard, as well as an amoeba-like swimming pool and a hot tub and waterfall.

Located at 111 Stone Canyon Road, it’s asking $7.995 million.