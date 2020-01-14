 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bel Air midcentury, longtime home of futurist Alvin Toffler, asks $8M

The 1950 house was designed by architect Raphael Soriano

An L-shaped house, with a swimming pool, palm trees, and bird of paradise flowers in the foreground
The L-shaped home opens to a swimming pool.
Who knows what’s in store for this glassy midcentury residence, the longtime home of futurists Alvin and Heidi Toffler?

Built in 1950, it was designed by influential modern architect Raphael Soriano and eventually became the residence of the late authors—who foresaw a disaffected, cyber-obsessed society in a series of bestselling nonfiction books starting in the 1970s.

Heidi Toffler died last year, and the unique home is now up for sale, with a dramatic two-story library that the Tofflers affixed to the post and beam residence. (The listing counts the rooms in this glass-ceilinged wing as bedrooms.)

The 6,037-square-foot house sits on nearly an acre of land right above the UCLA campus in lower Bel Air. A gate leads up to a large motor court, where a cavernous front entrance leads into the sprawling residence.

Floor-to-ceiling windows can be found throughout the home, along with roomy living spaces, walk-in closets, and a huge master bathroom. The house opens out to a large yard, as well as an amoeba-like swimming pool and a hot tub and waterfall.

Located at 111 Stone Canyon Road, it’s asking $7.995 million.

The large front entrance has double doors and marble flooring.
Floor-to-ceiling windows keep the home’s roomy living spaces full of natural light.
The Tofflers added a two-story library to the Soriano-designed home.

