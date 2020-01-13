 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Pink palace in Palm Springs seeks $3M

New, 16 comments

The landmarked modern was designed in 1964 by Albert Frey and Robson Chambers

By Pauline O'Connor
Built for radio and TV station owner Carl E. Haymond and his wife, the house was recently revamped by designer Bill Stewart.
Photo by John Ellis Photo, courtesy of TTK Represents/Compass

Spicing up the market in Palm Springs is an eye-catching midcentury modern designed by celebrated local architects Albert Frey and Robson Chambers. Located on a .35-acre lot in the Old Las Palmas neighborhood, the house was custom-built for radio and TV station owner Carl Haymond and his wife, Margaret, in 1964. In 2016, it was purchased by Atlanta-based interior designer Bill Stewart, whose overhaul and restoration of the property was detailed in a laudatory feature by Palm Springs Life the following year.

Composed as a series of connected boxes, the home contains three bedrooms and three en suite bathrooms within its 2,792 square feet. Its most distinctive feature, apart from the exuberantly rosy exterior hue, is its plethora of cast aluminum grilles. Designed by John deKoven Hill, an associate of Frank Lloyd Wright who also served as the architecture editor of House Beautiful magazine, the grilles aren’t just nice to look at—they also mitigate the sun’s punishing rays.

Other notable features include oversize double entry doors, travertine and terrazzo flooring, original steel cabinetry in the kitchen, nine-foot ceilings, sliding glass walls, and built-in niches. Capitalizing on the desert climate, there’s a super roomy covered lanai, a built-in barbecue, a newly refinished swimming pool, a spa, and an outdoor shower.

Last sold for $1.7 million, the landmarked property, which will be open Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., is now on the market with an asking price of $2.995 million. TTK Represents and Compass hold the listing.

Both functional and decorative, the home’s cast aluminum grille panels were designed by John deKoven Hill, a disciple of Frank Lloyd Wright and the architecture editor of House Beautiful magazine.
The living room fireplace is bracketed by a pair of built-in niches with walnut cabinetry.
Lance Gerber
Sliding glass doors lead from the master bedroom to the pool and lanai.
Lance Gerber
If this shower isn’t close enough to nature for you, there’s an al fresco one just a few steps away.
Lance Gerber
Diamond-shaped terrazzo tile adds geometric flair to the spacious lanai.
Lance Gerber
Along with a swimming pool and spa, there’s also a firepit.
Lance Gerber

Next Up In Homes For Sale

Loading comments...