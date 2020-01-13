Spicing up the market in Palm Springs is an eye-catching midcentury modern designed by celebrated local architects Albert Frey and Robson Chambers. Located on a .35-acre lot in the Old Las Palmas neighborhood, the house was custom-built for radio and TV station owner Carl Haymond and his wife, Margaret, in 1964. In 2016, it was purchased by Atlanta-based interior designer Bill Stewart, whose overhaul and restoration of the property was detailed in a laudatory feature by Palm Springs Life the following year.

Composed as a series of connected boxes, the home contains three bedrooms and three en suite bathrooms within its 2,792 square feet. Its most distinctive feature, apart from the exuberantly rosy exterior hue, is its plethora of cast aluminum grilles. Designed by John deKoven Hill, an associate of Frank Lloyd Wright who also served as the architecture editor of House Beautiful magazine, the grilles aren’t just nice to look at—they also mitigate the sun’s punishing rays.

Other notable features include oversize double entry doors, travertine and terrazzo flooring, original steel cabinetry in the kitchen, nine-foot ceilings, sliding glass walls, and built-in niches. Capitalizing on the desert climate, there’s a super roomy covered lanai, a built-in barbecue, a newly refinished swimming pool, a spa, and an outdoor shower.

Last sold for $1.7 million, the landmarked property, which will be open Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., is now on the market with an asking price of $2.995 million. TTK Represents and Compass hold the listing.