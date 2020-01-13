What $855K buys in Los Angeles right now

Welcome to Curbed Comparisons, where we explore what you can rent or buy for a certain dollar amount in various LA ’hoods. We’ve found five homes and condos within about $10,000 of today’s price: $855,000.

This 1920s Spanish-style is in good company—it’s located on a street lined with charming old bungalows. The residence was touched up within the past few years, and, per the listing, sports new floors, recessed lighting, and a remodeled kitchen and bathrooms. Some original character details remain, including arched entryways, a decorative fireplace, and tray ceilings. Spanning 1,500 square feet, it holds three bedrooms and one and three quarter bathrooms on a 5,300-square-foot lot that has a wood deck, backyard, and detached one-car garage. Walking distance to Harold and Belle’s and the Metro station at Exposition and Crenshaw, it’s listed at $865,000.

The interior of this Craftsman number is lined with an abundance of original wood moldings and built-ins that mercifully, in the main living areas, have not been painted over. In 1,484 square feet, the two-bedroom, one-bathroom home also contains a formal dining room, a bonus room that could be used as an office or sunroom, and a laundry room. Located off Fourth and Obispo, in a supremely walkable part of Long Beach that’s just about a mile to Bluff Park and the beach, the 4,500 square feet-property (which comes with a detached one-car garage) is asking $849,000.

Carrying picnic supplies to a movie at Hollywood Forever Cemetery would be a breeze from this townhouse off Santa Monica Boulevard. Part of an 18-unit complex built in 2008, the three-story dwelling holds two bedrooms and two bathrooms, including a master suite with a walk-in closet. Throughout its 1,339 square feet, finishes include black granite counters and bamboo and concrete floors. Other features include multiple skylights, in-unit laundry, a balcony, and 17-foot tall ceilings that bathe the living room in natural light. It’s listed at $849,000, with HOA dues of $419.

This could be a good opportunity for a multi-generational family looking to age in place, as the 8,400-square-foot property holds two homes on one lot. The main house is a single-level with 1,300 square feet and three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Features include a brick fireplace, a formal dining room, wood floors, and coved ceilings. In the rear, there’s a two-story “cottage” with two bedrooms and one bathroom, beamed ceilings, a galley kitchen, and a separate laundry room. The backyard has a built-in barbecue and mountain views. Located just minutes from hiking trails, the property is listed at $849,000.

Here’s a home that’s 100 percent move-in ready. It’s flipping back to the market completely remodeled with an open floor plan, copper plumbing, recessed lighting, and new cabinets, counters, and laminate flooring. It holds three bedrooms and two bathrooms, plus a permitted ADU in the backyard with three quarter baths and a kitchen. The outdoor space also includes an avocado tree and a new wood deck. Steps from the restaurants on Colorado Boulevard, the 5,253-square-foot property has a price tag of $849,000.