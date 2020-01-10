 clock menu more-arrow no yes

What $2,200 rents in LA right now

A brand new Pasadena unit or a roomy one-bedroom in Beverly Grove?

Welcome to Curbed Comparisons, where we explore what you can rent or buy for a certain dollar amount in various LA ’hoods. We’ve found five rentals within $150 of today’s price, $2,200. Vote for your favorite below!

A curved, gray-colored building with large window panels.
A room with white walls and hardwood floors, with light coming in through wide window panels
A kitchen with tile countertops and an older gas stove Courtesy ROOF Los Angeles
A bathroom with a green tile vanity and white walls Courtesy ROOF Los Angeles
Beverly Grove

There’s a unit for rent in this lovely Streamline Moderne building just off Beverly Boulevard. The 1930s apartment boasts wood floors, casement windows, and a bathroom with original green tile. With 800 square feet of floor space, it’s a fairly roomy one-bedroom and rents for $2,195.

An asymmetrical two-story apartment building with large windows and colorful plants in front
A room with white walls and dark laminate floors leading into a kitchen with a stainless steel stove Courtesy Nolan Taft Management
A bathroom with a small gray vanity and a shower with a glass sliding door
Palms

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit sits just a half-mile from the Expo Line and a few blocks north of Venice Boulevard. It’s been recently remodeled and has new stainless steel kitchen appliances and freshly installed bathroom fixtures. The unit has 625 square feet of floor space and rents for $2,195.

A white two-story building with blue shutters
Living room with wood floors
Kitchen with white walls and white appliances Via 003-1812-1816 Grace Avenue
A room with white walls and wood floors, with a mirrored closet
Hollywood

Just a couple blocks from the Walk of Fame, this Hollywood apartment has a nice laid back charm. Featuring one bedroom and one bathroom, it’s also got wood floors and a galley kitchen with a gas stove. The unit doesn’t come with parking, but is pet friendly. It rents for $2,125.

A long three-story building with dark-colored exterior walls and white balconies
A room with gray floors and white walls, furnished with a white sofa and a pair of small armchairs Photos by Todd Goodman, courtesy Moss & Company
A galley kitchen with white countertops and stainless steel appliances
Pasadena

How about something newer? This apartment near Old Town Pasadena is in a freshly built complex with plenty of amenities (including a large courtyard space, a fitness center, and a room for pet washing). A first-floor unit has one bedroom and one bathroom, with 645 square feet of floor space. It rents for $2,195.

A brown-colored apartment building with a sign that says “Chase Knolls” in white letters
A bedroom with a gold-colored wall and wood floors
A small kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a checkerboard floor Via Chase Knolls Apartments
A bathroom with blue-tiled walls and white-tiled floors
Sherman Oaks

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is part of the elegant Chase Knolls garden apartment complex, built in the late 1940s by architects Heth Wharton and Ralph Vaughn. The 658-square-foot unit has wood floors and a nice tile bathroom. Other perks include in-unit laundry and access to the verdant grounds around the complex. It rents for $2,270.

