What $2,200 rents in LA right now

Welcome to Curbed Comparisons, where we explore what you can rent or buy for a certain dollar amount in various LA 'hoods. We've found five rentals within $150 of today's price, $2,200.

There’s a unit for rent in this lovely Streamline Moderne building just off Beverly Boulevard. The 1930s apartment boasts wood floors, casement windows, and a bathroom with original green tile. With 800 square feet of floor space, it’s a fairly roomy one-bedroom and rents for $2,195.

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit sits just a half-mile from the Expo Line and a few blocks north of Venice Boulevard. It’s been recently remodeled and has new stainless steel kitchen appliances and freshly installed bathroom fixtures. The unit has 625 square feet of floor space and rents for $2,195.

Just a couple blocks from the Walk of Fame, this Hollywood apartment has a nice laid back charm. Featuring one bedroom and one bathroom, it’s also got wood floors and a galley kitchen with a gas stove. The unit doesn’t come with parking, but is pet friendly. It rents for $2,125.

How about something newer? This apartment near Old Town Pasadena is in a freshly built complex with plenty of amenities (including a large courtyard space, a fitness center, and a room for pet washing). A first-floor unit has one bedroom and one bathroom, with 645 square feet of floor space. It rents for $2,195.

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is part of the elegant Chase Knolls garden apartment complex, built in the late 1940s by architects Heth Wharton and Ralph Vaughn. The 658-square-foot unit has wood floors and a nice tile bathroom. Other perks include in-unit laundry and access to the verdant grounds around the complex. It rents for $2,270.