6 open houses to check out around LA this weekend

Welcome to another edition of our weekly series rounding up open houses to check out over the weekend, because who doesn’t love a little real estate gawking? This week’s options include a fantastic 1961 modern designed by Richard Neutra, a midcentury ranch with an amazing backyard in Highland Park, and an elegant 1929 Spanish in Cheviot Hills.

Where: 16533 Oldham Street, Encino 91436

When: 1 to 4 p.m., Sunday, January 12

Specs: 4 bedrooms, 2.75 bathrooms; 2,676 square feet

Selling points: Now on the market for the first time ever, this sharp midcentury modern was designed by the illustrious Richard Neutra for Dr. and Mrs. Eugene Erman in 1961. In highly original condition, its features include custom built-ins, soffit lighting, and vast expanses of glass providing easy pool access and cinematic valley and mountain views.

Asking price: $2.8735 million

Where: 319 Ocean Avenue, Santa Monica 90402

When: 1 to 4 p.m., Sunday, January 12

Specs: 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms; 1,808 square feet

Selling points: This tropical oasis can be found in bucolic Santa Monica Canyon, On a 7,922-square-foot lot, the property contains a three-bedroom main house built in 1939 with hardwood floors, beamed ceilings, and casement windows, plus a detached one-bedroom, one-bath studio. Surrounded by tall bamboo, the lush grounds feature a grotto-style pool “with a Tarzan rope,” per the listing copy, and a separate spa.

Asking price: $2.895 million

Where: 2766 Motor Avenue, LA 90064

When: 1 to 4 p.m., Sunday, January 12

Specs: 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms; 3,876 square feet

Selling points: On the market for the first time in 50 years, this 1929 Spanish style home in Cheviot Hills has been updated but still retains plenty of original character features, such as hardwood floors, coved ceilings, wrought iron work, French windows, and colorful period tile. The 8,811-square-foot grounds contain gardens, a private courtyard, and a lagoon-style pool and spa with waterfall.

Asking price: $2.85 million

Where: 6133 Outlook Avenue, LA 90042

When: 1 to 4 p.m., Saturday, January 11

Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms; 1,557 square feet

Selling points: Located on 7,505-square-foot lot in Highland Park’s Mt. Angelus tract, this 1949 ranch’s appealing interior features include hardwood floors, charming vintage cabinetry and tile, and lots of windows, but where it really comes on strong is its beautifully designed backyard—a true gardener’s paradise.

Asking price: $899,000

Where: 1428 Hazelwood Avenue, LA 90041

When: 1 to 4 p.m., Saturday, January 11

Specs: 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms; 1,914 square feet

Selling points: Located a few blocks away from the new Bob Baker Marionette Theater in Highland Park. this property should be catnip for the faction of househunters who prefer everything turnkey and never used. It’s been endowed with brand-new everything, including plumbing, electrical, roof, foundation, and AC systems. It’s also got a firepit, and a detached studio or office space in the backyard.

Asking price: $1.275 million

Where: 1548 S Ridgeley Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90019

When: 1 to 4 p.m., Sunday, January 12

Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms; 1,586 square feet

Selling points: This bungalow near Picfair Village originally hails from the 1920s, but for all intents and purposes may as well have been born yesterday. Along with quartz countertops, new flooring, new LG appliances, and new cabinetry, it’s been updated with new plumbing, electrical, and HVAC systems. The property also contains a one-bedroom, one-bath guesthouse that could potentially generate rental income.

Asking price: $1.055 million