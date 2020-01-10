 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Mint-condition midcentury modern renting for $7K in Eagle Rock

New, 1 comment

It’s flawless

By Pauline O'Connor
The home sits on a 30,000-square-foot lot at the end of a cul-de-sac street.
Photos by Cameron Carothers, courtesy of Ilana Gafni/Crosby Doe Associates

Another shining example of midcentury modernism as pioneered by USC’s School of Architecture in the post-war era, this Eagle Rock post and beam was designed by alumnus Bruce Warren Norcross for his own personal residence in 1960. Quite impressively, the Norcross home remains in original, unaltered condition six decades on.

Tucked away at the end of a cul-de-sac street, the 1,927-square-foot residence has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Its original details include brick floors, matched grain walnut built-ins, period light fixtures and appliances, clerestory and louvered windows, and a wood-burning brick fireplace. Sliding glass doors open to a spacious dining patio or to a lengthy balcony deck with built-in benches. There’s also a dreamy lap pool, a gazebo, and mature landscaping.

On a 30,000-square-foot lot, 5325 Hermosa Avenue is being offered for lease with a monthly rent of $7,000. Ilana Gafni of Crosby Doe Associates holds the listing.

The house succeeds brilliantly at merging indoors and out.
Original features include brick floors, a wood-burning fireplace, and period light fixtures.
Glass sliders lead from the open-plan living room to a spacious dining patio.
The kitchen’s original appliances and cabinetry are still as good as new.
The bedrooms feature ample built-ins.
Glass sliders and clerestory windows maintain a connection to nature throughout the home, including the master bathroom.
Mature trees provide poolside privacy.

Next Up In For Rent in Los Angeles

Loading comments...

The Latest

Metered parking planned for Abbot Kinney

Councilmember Mike Bonin says paid parking would improve traffic and cut down on pollution.

By Elijah Chiland
4 comments / new

New letter names unveiled for all Los Angeles train lines

Each line in the system gets a letter name, similar to New York City.

By Elijah Chiland
22 comments / new

What to expect when buying a house in Los Angeles in 2020

Will home prices drop? Forecasts vary, but local real estate agents say probably not.

By Jenna Chandler
24 comments / new

Polished post and beam in Crestwood Hills asking $3.4M

The woodsy modern sits atop a ridge with dead-on views of the Getty.

By Pauline O'Connor
8 comments / new

Bel Air midcentury by Edward Fickett has guest house, pool for $2.3M

Colorful and bright, the house was built in 1954.

By Bianca Barragan
6 comments / new

The California law renters want repealed, explained

A measure to repeal the state law could end up on the ballot in November 2020.

By Elijah Chiland
31 comments / new