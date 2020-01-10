Mint-condition midcentury modern renting for $7K in Eagle Rock

Another shining example of midcentury modernism as pioneered by USC’s School of Architecture in the post-war era, this Eagle Rock post and beam was designed by alumnus Bruce Warren Norcross for his own personal residence in 1960. Quite impressively, the Norcross home remains in original, unaltered condition six decades on.

Tucked away at the end of a cul-de-sac street, the 1,927-square-foot residence has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Its original details include brick floors, matched grain walnut built-ins, period light fixtures and appliances, clerestory and louvered windows, and a wood-burning brick fireplace. Sliding glass doors open to a spacious dining patio or to a lengthy balcony deck with built-in benches. There’s also a dreamy lap pool, a gazebo, and mature landscaping.

On a 30,000-square-foot lot, 5325 Hermosa Avenue is being offered for lease with a monthly rent of $7,000. Ilana Gafni of Crosby Doe Associates holds the listing.