John Lautner’s curvilinear Louise Foster house hits the market for $1.6M

One of the architect’s earliest residential commissions, the eye-catching home is up for sale for the first time ever

By Pauline O'Connor
The Louise Foster House, designed by John Lautner in 1950
Photos by Juwan Li, courtesy of Compass

Rolling out to market for the first time ever is one of John Lautner’s earlier solo residential commissions, the Louise Foster House. Located about half a mile east of the 405 in Sherman Oaks, the unconventional residence was built for Foster, a schoolteacher, in 1950.

While modest in size, the home makes a big visual impact, thanks to its distinctive curvilinear design. Likened by architectural historian Alan Hess to a “ranger station,” the redwood-clad residence contains two bedrooms and two bathrooms within its approximately 1,100 square feet.

Features include a wood-beamed sunburst ceiling, hardwood floors, copious windows, an open-air terrace on the upper level, and new stainless steel appliances in the (extremely compact) kitchen.

On a 5,556-square-foot lot with mature landscaping, the pedigreed property at 4235 Las Cruces Drive is listed with Aaron Kirman of Compass. Asking price is $1.6 million.

A long bank of windows ensures the home gets plenty of natural sunlight.
The design employs an adventurous combination of geometric shapes.
A dramatic sunbeam ceiling hovers over the living room and curving terrace, connected by sliding glass doors.
The kitchen has been outfitted with new appliances.
The master bedroom features a built-in vanity and shelving.
The redwood-clad home sits on a 5,556-square-foot lot with mature eucalyptus and other trees.

