Rolling out to market for the first time ever is one of John Lautner’s earlier solo residential commissions, the Louise Foster House. Located about half a mile east of the 405 in Sherman Oaks, the unconventional residence was built for Foster, a schoolteacher, in 1950.

While modest in size, the home makes a big visual impact, thanks to its distinctive curvilinear design. Likened by architectural historian Alan Hess to a “ranger station,” the redwood-clad residence contains two bedrooms and two bathrooms within its approximately 1,100 square feet.

Features include a wood-beamed sunburst ceiling, hardwood floors, copious windows, an open-air terrace on the upper level, and new stainless steel appliances in the (extremely compact) kitchen.

On a 5,556-square-foot lot with mature landscaping, the pedigreed property at 4235 Las Cruces Drive is listed with Aaron Kirman of Compass. Asking price is $1.6 million.