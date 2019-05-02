San Pedro Public Market cleared to start construction

The revamp of San Pedro’s waterfront is moving right along toward its expected groundbreaking this year: The Board of Harbor Commissioners voted Thursday to approve a development permit that would clear the way for the first phase of the San Pedro Public Market to begin construction.

The $150 million first wave of the redevelopment led by The Ratkovich Company and Jerico Development would include more than 150,000 square feet of new shops and restaurants, 30,000 square feet of office space for maritime-relates businesses, and the restoration of 89,000 square feet of existing wharf and floating dock space.

“This is what the community has been waiting for, for a long time, so it’s going to bring many back to our waterfront,” Michael Keenan, the Port of Los Angeles’ director of planning and strategy, told the City News Service.

Developers plan to break ground on the first phase of San Pedro Public Market this spring.

Renderings of the project released in May show outdoor gathering spaces oriented around outdoor dining and large walkways, a food hall, and a “container kitchen,” which appears to feature food stalls housed in repurposed shipping containers.

A 6,200-seat outdoor amphitheater for concerts and other entertainment is also in the works and awaiting approvals. The developers announced in March that they were in discussion with Nederlander, the former operator of the Greek Theatre, to run the venue.

The first phase of development is expected to be complete in 2021, while the subsequent phases are still in the planning stages.

The Ratkovich Company and Jerico Development secured $30 million of financing in March that they announced would go toward finishing the design and permitting process and keeping their 2020 groundbreaking date.

The project will replace the old Ports O’ Call Village. Preparation for demolition of the old-timey fishing village’s storefronts began in early 2018. By that time, work had already begun on portions of the project, including a new entrance for the public market. Demolition to make way for the first phase is complete now.