Light-filled unit in 1920s Little Tokyo Lofts building asks $455K

The condo has high ceilings and a wall of windows

By Elijah Chiland
A large room with a huge wall of windows, furnished with a bed, a coffee table, a red sofa, and a white armchair
The unit has wood floors and built-in shelving.
Photos courtesy Richard Rocha/Compass

If it’s industrial chic loft living you’re after, this airy unit in Downtown’s Little Tokyo Lofts building is a solid option. The historic Art Deco structure—now a city landmark—dates back to the early 1920s, when it housed the Westinghouse Electric Company.

Now converted to a residential building, it retains enormous multi-paneled windows that give this particular unit ample amounts of natural light. The condo has 720 square feet of floor space, with concrete walls, towering ceilings, a floating wall of shelving, and wood floors.

Listed as a one-bedroom, it has a studio-style open layout, with a single bathroom adjacent to the bedroom area. A galley kitchen is outfitted with stainless steel appliances and built-in wine storage.

Located at 420 South San Pedro Street, the building has a shared swimming pool, spa, and fitness center. The property is pet friendly and also features a grassy dog run. Asking price is $455,000, with HOA dues of $484 per month.

A circular table with green chairs. On the wall behind is a large painting with orange and green rectangles.
A dining area leads into the galley kitchen.
A silver stove surrounded by white countertops and white cabinets
The kitchen has stainless steel appliances and a subway tile backsplash.
A wooden coffee table in the middle of a large room with high ceilings that leads into a kitchen space
The open unit has 720 square feet of floor space.
A gray-colored parking garage stands above an L-shaped swimming pool and concrete pool deck
Building amenities include a swimming pool and parking.

