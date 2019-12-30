Light-filled unit in 1920s Little Tokyo Lofts building asks $455K

If it’s industrial chic loft living you’re after, this airy unit in Downtown’s Little Tokyo Lofts building is a solid option. The historic Art Deco structure—now a city landmark—dates back to the early 1920s, when it housed the Westinghouse Electric Company.

Now converted to a residential building, it retains enormous multi-paneled windows that give this particular unit ample amounts of natural light. The condo has 720 square feet of floor space, with concrete walls, towering ceilings, a floating wall of shelving, and wood floors.

Listed as a one-bedroom, it has a studio-style open layout, with a single bathroom adjacent to the bedroom area. A galley kitchen is outfitted with stainless steel appliances and built-in wine storage.

Located at 420 South San Pedro Street, the building has a shared swimming pool, spa, and fitness center. The property is pet friendly and also features a grassy dog run. Asking price is $455,000, with HOA dues of $484 per month.