What $1,800 rents in LA right now

Welcome to Curbed Comparisons, where we explore what you can rent or buy for a certain dollar amount in various LA ’hoods. We’ve found five rentals within $150 of today’s price, $1,800. Vote for your favorite below!

Our search begins in Koreatown, with a striking 1920s-era apartment building. The one-bedroom for rent here includes central heating and air conditioning, a remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and hardwood floors. The top-floor apartment still has its original tiled bathroom and a glamorous built-in vanity. There is an on-site laundry room and, for an extra fee, parking. The apartment rents for $1,850.

Valley Village

This sweet two-bedroom is close to the North Hollywood Red and Orange Line stations and a walkable cluster of businesses and amenities on Lankershim. With 700 square feet, the compact unit offers wood floors, a full kitchen, and an ample living room. The unit comes with one bathroom, a parking space, and access to a garage for storage. It rents for $1,900.

Inside this lovely building with a garden, there’s a bright corner studio up for rent. The unit’s exposed brick walls and new walnut floors are timelessly stylish, and the layout of the unit and its windows creates “ample cross ventilation” in the warm summer months. The apartment off Melrose rents for $1,700.

Fully remodeled, this one-bedroom apartment features a brand new kitchen with quartz counters and a dishwasher, a redone bathroom, and loads of storage. The convenient location near Venice Boulevard is a definite plus, though the lack of reserved parking might be a drawback for some. The apartment rents for $1,895.

Long Beach’s cute Alamitos Beach neighborhood is walking distance to the ocean and Bixby Park. It’s also home to this two-bedroom apartment in a Spanish Colonial Revival-style building. The upper level unit holds vintage details, like arched doorways, decorative niches, built-in shelves, but also holds a contemporary kitchen and bathroom. The apartment has on-site laundry machines, too. It rents for $1,800.