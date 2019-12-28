5 open houses to check out around LA this weekend

Welcome to another edition of our weekly series rounding up open houses to check out over the weekend, because who doesn’t love a little real estate gawking? This week’s options include a manufactured home in a gated Topanga community and a stylishly revamped midcentury in Harbor Gateway.

Where: 11591 Duque Drive, Studio City 91604

When: 1 to 4 p.m., Sunday, December 29

Specs: 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms; 2,825 square feet

Selling points: Located on a cul-de-sac adjacent to Fryman Estates, this midcentury modern was designed by architect Louis Katzman circa 1962. Its features include a double-sided fireplace with floating terrazzo hearth, a floor-to-ceiling wall of folding accordion doors, an updated kitchen with professional-grade appliances, and a half-acre lot with outdoor fireplace, fruit and vegetable garden, and mature oak, eucalyptus and pine trees.

Asking price: $1.86 million



Where: 1126 Mohawk, Topanga 90290

When: 1 to 3:30 p.m., Sunday, December 29

Specs: 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms; 1,360 square feet

Selling points: Built in 1970, this manufactured home is located within the gated community known as Top O’ Topanga. Amenities include a dog park, kids’ park, community center, pool, spa, gym, billiards room, and surrounding gardens.

Asking price: $529,000 plus $640/month HOA dues

Where: 10040 Wentworth St., Shadow Hills 91040

When: 1 to 4 p.m., Sunday, December 29

Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms; 2,198 square feet

Selling points: Sure, this eclectic time capsule could stand a fair amount of updating, but it’s also got plenty of features worth keeping, including beamed ceilings, built-in bookcases, a fireplace, leaded windows, decorative doors, a wet bar, and sizable deck.

Asking price: $875,000

Where: 8456 Petaluma Drive, Sun Valley 91352

When: 1 to 4 p.m., Saturday December 28 and Sunday, December 29

Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms; 1,527 square feet

Selling points: Sited on a 7,143-square-foot lot, this updated ranch features hardwood floors, a brick fireplace, a two-car garage, and a nice-sized yard with mature trees.

Asking price: $758,800

Where: 12221 Menlo Avenue, Los Angeles 90044

When: 12 to 4 p.m., Saturday December 28 and Sunday, December 29

Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms; 1,530 square feet

Selling points: On the border of Athens and Harbor Gateway, this single-story residence has been stylishly resuscitated with new flooring, lighting, appliances, cabinetry, and quartz countertops. It’s also got an expansive 7,762-square-foot lot with fresh landscaping.

Asking price: $599,000