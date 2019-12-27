 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Cozy cabin hideaway in La Crescenta asking $850K

New, 4 comments

An unpolished gem in a lovely setting

By Pauline O'Connor
A one-story cabin with wood exterior and steps up to the front door.
The midcentury cabin is tucked away in bucolic Briggs Terrace.
Photos by Sam Ghazi, courtesy of Shawn Tanara

If you’re a writer or artist in need of a secluded spot to work on your masterpiece but missed the application deadline for a fellowship at MacDowell or Yaddo, this rustic residence in La Crescenta might be just the ticket.

Built in 1956, the one-bedroom, one-bath cabin is definitely showing its age, but with a bit of polishing could be quite a gem.

Measuring just under 1,000 square feet, the shingled cottage features hardwood floors, a stone fireplace, built-in hutches and shelving, wood-beamed ceilings in the bedroom, sliding glass doors, spectacular views, and an attached one-car garage. But perhaps the property’s strongest selling point is its 9,536-square-foot lot, which enables myriad gardening and other possibilities.

2326 Dorothy Street is listed with Shawn Tanara of Coldwell Banker at an asking price of $850,000.

A wood-floored room with a stone-fronted fireplace and lots of space. A table, a desk, and a couple of chairs sit in the space.
The living room features a stone fireplace and built-in bookshelves.
A long room with vaulted, high ceilings, and two big windows along the back wall, over the bed.
The bedroom is spacious with vaulted beamed ceilings.
A room with floor-to-ceilings bookshelves, and wrap-around windows.
Wrap-around windows maintain a constant connection to nature.
A one-car garage on the ground floor of the house.
Adding to the treehouse feel, the cottage perches atop a one-car garage.
An outdoor view of the house, where steps lead down to the house among tall trees and other landscaping.
The 9,536-square-foot lot presents all kinds of gardening opportunities.

Next Up In Homes For Sale

Loading comments...

The Latest

Filed under:

Which LA neighborhood do you really live in?

With 472 neighborhoods, this detailed map of Los Angeles is impressively thorough.

By Jenna Chandler
11 comments / new

Cypress Park’s historic Huron Substation up for sale

The 1908 landmark is the second oldest surviving substation in a system that powered the Yellow Car trolleys

By Pauline O'Connor
3 comments / new

Big changes are in store for Metro’s Gold Line

Here’s everything you need to know about the train’s future—and how to ride now.

By Elijah Chiland
2 comments / new

Here’s what $589K buys in Los Angeles

Options include a one-bedroom condo off the Sunset Strip and a Spanish-style fixer in Glendale.

By Jenna Chandler
17 comments / new

Curbed LA’s top stories of 2019

A butterfly invasion. Nostalgic photos of 1970s Los Angeles. An experimental housing community. A new law to help renters. And more.

By Jenna Chandler
3 comments / new

In 10 years, home prices grew the most in these LA neighborhoods

Most of the neighborhoods are in South Los Angeles.

By Jenna Chandler
31 comments / new