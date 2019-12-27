Cozy cabin hideaway in La Crescenta asking $850K

If you’re a writer or artist in need of a secluded spot to work on your masterpiece but missed the application deadline for a fellowship at MacDowell or Yaddo, this rustic residence in La Crescenta might be just the ticket.

Built in 1956, the one-bedroom, one-bath cabin is definitely showing its age, but with a bit of polishing could be quite a gem.

Measuring just under 1,000 square feet, the shingled cottage features hardwood floors, a stone fireplace, built-in hutches and shelving, wood-beamed ceilings in the bedroom, sliding glass doors, spectacular views, and an attached one-car garage. But perhaps the property’s strongest selling point is its 9,536-square-foot lot, which enables myriad gardening and other possibilities.

2326 Dorothy Street is listed with Shawn Tanara of Coldwell Banker at an asking price of $850,000.