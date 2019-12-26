 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Here’s what $589K buys in Los Angeles

New, 19 comments

Options include a one-bedroom condo off the Sunset Strip and a Spanish-style fixer in Glendale

By Jenna Chandler

Welcome to Curbed Comparisons, where we explore what you can rent or buy for a certain dollar amount in various LA ’hoods. We’ve found five homes and condos within about $10,000 of today’s price: $589,000.

Exterior of a Spanish-style home with a flat, red tile roof; brick fireplace, and arched entryway. It’s fronted by a grass lawn and a tall palm tree.
A living room with wood floors, white walls, arched entryway leading into a dining room, and wrought iron wall light fixture.
A kitchen with old white cabinets, white tile, three windows encased in wide trim, and a breakfast nook with brick walls and windows surrounded in yellow trim. Courtesy of Julie Ann Martin/Dilbeck Real Estate
Wood steps lead to a flat backyard with a grass lawn, small concrete patio, and a detached shed.
Glendale

Here’s a diamond in the rough in Adams Hill. The Spanish-style house was built in 1922 and has lots of original charm, but needs to be buffed up. Character details include coved ceilings, arched entryways, wood floors, and a fireplace. Measuring 1,124 square feet, it holds two bedrooms and one bathroom, plus an unfinished basement with a half bath. Sited on a 6,417-square-foot lot, there’s plenty of yard space in the front and back. The listing price is $585,000.

A white living room flows into a small dining room that flows into a kitchen. The rooms have white carpet and are furnished with a blue and red rug and white sofas.
A retro kitchen with white cabinets, white appliances, and yellow and orange-red tile. Courtesy of Carol Anderson/RE/MAX of Valencia
A backyard with mature trees, pavers, and a picnic table.
Northridge

Out in the Valley, there’s a Traditional-style two-bedroom, one-bathroom home that measures 1,152 square feet on a spacious 9,459-square-foot lot. Built in 1947, the house has been in the same family for seven decades, the listing notes, and still has its original kitchen tile. The original oak floors are intact too, but you’ll have to rip out the carpet. The spacious backyard is populated with large mature trees and contains a detached garage. The asking price is $579,000.

The exterior of a Spanish style home with a red tile roof and carport.
View of a living room through an arched entryway. The living room has exposed beams, a barrel-shaped ceiling, dark wood floors and moldings, and a floor-to-ceiling plaster fireplace.
A vintage kitchen with yellow cabinets, orange vinyl floors, and white and teal tiled countertops. Via Billy Chacon
A vintage kitchen with turquoise and pink tile, a pink pedestal sink, and a pink bathtub in an alcove.
Vermont Vista

There’s another Spanish-style fixer down in South LA. This one comes with quite a bit of living space—it’s a duplex with three bedrooms and one and a half bathrooms in the front unit, and two bedrooms and one bathroom in the rear unit. The front unit is awash in vintage charm, from the exposed beams to the original wrought iron sconces to the colorful Art Deco tile. The 5,400-square-foot property, which also comes with a detached garage, is asking $595,000.

The exterior of a white stucco condo complex with wood balconies.
A sunny living room with soaring ceilings, sliding glass doors that open to a balcony, wood floors, and a floor-to-ceiling fireplace with a knotty pine backdrop.
Another view of the living room showcasing a floating, spiral metal staircase. Via Sukyoung Lee/Redpoint Realty
A retro bathroom with glossy green cabinets, a large mirror, and vinyl floors.
Westlake

Centrally located of West Third Street and Virgil Avenue, near Koreatown and Downtown LA, this light-flooded condo features 20-foot high ceilings, four balconies, in-unit washer and dryer, and a spiral staircase. It comes in at 1,433 square feet, holding two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Part of a 15-unit complex built in 1982, it’s asking $599,000, with monthly HOA dues of $390.

Via Bounce Williams/Compass
West Hollywood

In the lovely Hayworth Gardens, a luxury Spanish-style complex built in 1929 off the Sunset Strip, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is fully updated but still has its plaster walls and coved ceilings. Updates include new tile floors, new cabinets, stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, and new lights and fixtures. Per the listing, the unit comes with three parking spaces and extra storage room. The asking price is $599,000, with monthly HOA dues of $595 (all utilities included).

Poll

Which home would you buy?

view results
  • 27%
    Glendale
    (278 votes)
  • 10%
    Northridge
    (112 votes)
  • 18%
    Vermont Vista
    (194 votes)
  • 20%
    Westlake
    (210 votes)
  • 22%
    West Hollywood
    (229 votes)
1023 votes total Vote Now

Next Up In Homes For Sale

Loading comments...

The Latest

5 open houses to check out around LA this weekend

From Harbor Gateway to the Top O’ Topanga

By Pauline O'Connor
2 comments / new

Cozy cabin hideaway in La Crescenta asking $850K

An unpolished gem in a lovely setting.

By Pauline O'Connor
11 comments / new

Filed under:

Which LA neighborhood do you really live in?

With 472 neighborhoods, this detailed map of Los Angeles is impressively thorough.

By Jenna Chandler
11 comments / new

Cypress Park’s historic Huron Substation up for sale

The 1908 landmark is the second oldest surviving substation in a system that powered the Yellow Car trolleys

By Pauline O'Connor
4 comments / new

Big changes are in store for Metro’s Gold Line

Here’s everything you need to know about the train’s future—and how to ride now.

By Elijah Chiland
2 comments / new

Curbed LA’s top stories of 2019

A butterfly invasion. Nostalgic photos of 1970s Los Angeles. An experimental housing community. A new law to help renters. And more.

By Jenna Chandler
3 comments / new