Here’s what $589K buys in Los Angeles

Welcome to Curbed Comparisons, where we explore what you can rent or buy for a certain dollar amount in various LA ’hoods. We’ve found five homes and condos within about $10,000 of today’s price: $589,000.

Here’s a diamond in the rough in Adams Hill. The Spanish-style house was built in 1922 and has lots of original charm, but needs to be buffed up. Character details include coved ceilings, arched entryways, wood floors, and a fireplace. Measuring 1,124 square feet, it holds two bedrooms and one bathroom, plus an unfinished basement with a half bath. Sited on a 6,417-square-foot lot, there’s plenty of yard space in the front and back. The listing price is $585,000.

Out in the Valley, there’s a Traditional-style two-bedroom, one-bathroom home that measures 1,152 square feet on a spacious 9,459-square-foot lot. Built in 1947, the house has been in the same family for seven decades, the listing notes, and still has its original kitchen tile. The original oak floors are intact too, but you’ll have to rip out the carpet. The spacious backyard is populated with large mature trees and contains a detached garage. The asking price is $579,000.

There’s another Spanish-style fixer down in South LA. This one comes with quite a bit of living space—it’s a duplex with three bedrooms and one and a half bathrooms in the front unit, and two bedrooms and one bathroom in the rear unit. The front unit is awash in vintage charm, from the exposed beams to the original wrought iron sconces to the colorful Art Deco tile. The 5,400-square-foot property, which also comes with a detached garage, is asking $595,000.

Centrally located of West Third Street and Virgil Avenue, near Koreatown and Downtown LA, this light-flooded condo features 20-foot high ceilings, four balconies, in-unit washer and dryer, and a spiral staircase. It comes in at 1,433 square feet, holding two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Part of a 15-unit complex built in 1982, it’s asking $599,000, with monthly HOA dues of $390.

In the lovely Hayworth Gardens, a luxury Spanish-style complex built in 1929 off the Sunset Strip, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is fully updated but still has its plaster walls and coved ceilings. Updates include new tile floors, new cabinets, stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, and new lights and fixtures. Per the listing, the unit comes with three parking spaces and extra storage room. The asking price is $599,000, with monthly HOA dues of $595 (all utilities included).

