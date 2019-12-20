Duplex with Spanish-style flair asking $1.3M in Atwater Village

This Atwater Village property holds two detached units that are newly remodeled and hitting the market for the first time in 20 years.

The first abode, which was built in 1928 and faces the street like a traditional single-family home, is entered via tile steps. Colorful accent tiles carry through inside, lining arched entryways and providing a backsplash in the kitchen.

In 904 square feet, it contains a little alcove that serves as an entryway, plus a living room, formal dining room, an office, and one bedroom and one bathroom. The second unit, positioned on the rear of the lot, features two stories and 1,020 square feet, with two bedrooms and one bathroom, plus a sun room and dining room. It was built in 1936.

Both sport refinished hardwood floors, recessed lighting, and updated kitchens and baths.

Located at 4131 Garden Avenue, the 4,681-square-foot property is steps from the LA River, Griffith Park, and the bars and restaurants on Los Feliz Boulevard. It’s listed with Steve Clark of Compass at an asking price of $1.275 million.