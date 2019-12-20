 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Duplex with Spanish-style flair asking $1.3M in Atwater Village

New, 4 comments

Pretty!

By Jenna Chandler
A living room with all white walls and an arched entryway lined in red and blue tiles. A white stucco fireplace lines the wall in the foreground. The furnishings are wood, velvet, and leather.
The living room of the front unit is anchored by a floor-to-ceiling fireplace.
Photos by Alex Zarour/Virtually Here Studios, courtesy of Steve Clark and Allie Altschuler

This Atwater Village property holds two detached units that are newly remodeled and hitting the market for the first time in 20 years.

The first abode, which was built in 1928 and faces the street like a traditional single-family home, is entered via tile steps. Colorful accent tiles carry through inside, lining arched entryways and providing a backsplash in the kitchen.

In 904 square feet, it contains a little alcove that serves as an entryway, plus a living room, formal dining room, an office, and one bedroom and one bathroom. The second unit, positioned on the rear of the lot, features two stories and 1,020 square feet, with two bedrooms and one bathroom, plus a sun room and dining room. It was built in 1936.

Both sport refinished hardwood floors, recessed lighting, and updated kitchens and baths.

Located at 4131 Garden Avenue, the 4,681-square-foot property is steps from the LA River, Griffith Park, and the bars and restaurants on Los Feliz Boulevard. It’s listed with Steve Clark of Compass at an asking price of $1.275 million.

Another view of the living room, showcasing its hardwood floors, windows, and arched entryways.
The front unit opens to a small foyer that flows into the living room.
A white dining room with door that opens to a kitchen. There are two built-in shelves anchored in the corners of the room.
Updates include refinished hardwood floors and recessed lighting.
A galley kitchen with whiter counters with black knobs, stainless steel appliances, white marble counters, an apron sink, and white subway tile.
The kitchens were tastefully updated to match the
Close-up of a small built-in desk in a arched nook next to a bathroom and bedroom.
Little built-ins can be found throughout.
Straight-on shot of the exterior of a stucco home with a red tile roof. The residence is fronted with a new garden, two mature trees, and tiled steps. The front window is shaded by a brown and red striped awning.
The Traditional-style front unit has Spanish flair and was built in 1928.

Next Up In Homes For Sale

Loading comments...

The Latest

LA regulated Airbnb. Now it might relax the rules.

Hosts could rent out second homes under a new proposal that cleared the planning commission today.

By Jenna Chandler
28 comments / new

Modern farmhouse in Silver Lake asking $1.2M

All it needs is a chicken coop!

By Pauline O'Connor
5 comments / new

‘Cinderella homes’ brought storybook whimsy to LA’s postwar suburbs

The recognizable houses, designed by homebuilder Jean Vandruff, are the subject of a new book.

By Elijah Chiland
11 comments / new

The best ways to get to, from LAX

Avoid LAX-it with additional FlyAway service this holiday travel season.

By Alissa Walker
53 comments / new

Governor signs off on fast-tracking plans for Inglewood Clippers arena

But the plan to reduce traffic doesn’t go far enough, experts say.

By Jenna Chandler

See how much LA’s skyline changed in 10 years

As photos from 2009 and 2019 prove, developers descended on Downtown Los Angeles this decade.

By Bianca Barragan
28 comments / new