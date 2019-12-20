6 open houses to check out around LA this weekend

Welcome to another edition of our weekly series rounding up open houses to check out over the weekend, because who doesn’t love a little real estate gawking? This week’s options include a rustic cottage in Hermosa Beach, a glammed-up Silver Lake house with a glorious pool, and a resort-like estate in Malibu.

Where: 2394 Kenilworth Ave., Silver Lake, 90039

When: 1 to 4 p.m., Sunday, December 22

Specs: 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms; 1,788 square feet

Selling points: When last seen on the market, this 1940s traditional in the hills west of the Silver Lake Reservoir was looking rather frayed and frazzled. One year later, it’s returned looking rather dazzling. The revamped residence boasts new white oak floors, wrap-around steel-framed, double-paned windows and doors, a new stainless steel kitchen and baths, built-in bookcases, a brick fireplace, and a heated swimming pool.

Asking price: $1.599 million

Where: 5548 Goss Canyon Ave., La Crescenta

When: 1 to 4 p.m., Sunday, December 22

Specs: 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms; 1,404 square feet

Selling points: Surrounded by trees on an 8,417-square-foot lot in Briggs Terrace, this sweet 1950s traditional’s highlights include a dual fireplace, hardwood floors, diamond-pane windows, and charming knotty pine cabinetry and wall paneling.

Asking price: $898,000

Where: 1587 La Loma Road, Pasadena, 91105

When: 1 to 4 p.m., Sunday, December 22

Specs: 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms; 1,845 square feet

Selling points: This single-story residence in the San Rafael Hills has been thoroughly remodeled from stem to stern. Features include copper front doors, terrazzo tile and oak floors, glass sliders, a marble fireplace, a spacious view deck, mature landscaping, and a separate ADU with kitchenette and full bathroom.

Asking price: $1.2 million

Where: 1605 Valley Wood Road, Sherman Oaks

When: 1 to 4 p.m., Sunday, December 22

Specs: 5 bedrooms, 2 full and 4 partial bathrooms; 3,105 square feet

Selling points: Built in 1958, this rambling ranch-style residence in the popular Royal Oaks tract has seen some changes but still radiates midcentury coolness thanks to its wood paneled walls, built-ins, stone fireplace, and inviting swimming pool. It’s also blessed with a sizable .27-acre lot.

Asking price: $1.75 million

Where: 20781 Big Rock Drive, Malibu 90265

When: 1 to 4 p.m., Sunday, December 22

Specs: 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms; 2,489 square feet

Selling points: Located in the Malibu neighborhood known as Big Rock, this walled and gated Mediterranean-style property features a courtyard entry with vintage tiles and antique doors, a sunken conversation pit, beamed ceilings, multiple fireplaces, a 40-foot PebbleTec pool, a succulent garden, and a detached two-bedroom, one-bath guest house.

Asking price: $4.595 million

Where: 451 Longfellow Avenue, Hermosa Beach 90254

When: 1 to 4 p.m., Saturday December 21 and Sunday, December 22

Specs: 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms; 1,558 square feet

Selling points: On the market for the first time in six decades, this quaint two-bedroom cottage is located just a few blocks from Hermosa Beach’s Strand and features beamed ceilings, lots of lovely knotty pine built-ins, a brick fireplace, French doors, a two-car garage, and a petite swimming pool for those days when it’s too cold to swim in the ocean.

Asking price: $1.595 million