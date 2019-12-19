Modern farmhouse in Silver Lake asking $1.2M

Just hitting the market in Silver Lake, and just around the corner from the Jonathan Gold-approved Night + Market Song, is this Scandinavian-influenced farmhouse at 3223 Larissa Drive.

Measuring 1,320 square feet, the two-bedroom, two-bath home has a clean-lined minimalist aesthetic. At its heart is an open-plan living room, dining room, and kitchen space with wide-plank pine floors, cathedral ceilings, and a bank of glass doors that open to a lengthy balcony. Both bathrooms have been updated in understated fashion, and the master bedroom has been endowed with an entire wall of bookshelves and a built-in desk.

Things get more colorful out of doors, as a staircase paved in hand-painted Moroccan tiles descends to an equally vivid dining patio surrounded by a verdant garden. Currently, it’s filled with citrus trees, mature cacti, and succulents, but should the home’s next owner wish to take the urban farmhouse theme up a notch, there looks to be still room enough for a henhouse and a raised vegetable bed or two.

The property is listed with William Baker of The Agency at an asking price of $1.195 million. Open house is scheduled for 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.