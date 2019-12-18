Handsome, wood-wrapped residence in Eagle Rock seeks $1.3M

Wrapped in redwood and surrounded by tall trees and chutes of bamboo, this Eagle Rock residence has a surprisingly woodsy vibe, given that it’s located just a couple blocks from Colorado Boulevard.

The L-shaped home was constructed in the 1930s but has been thoroughly updated with a host of contemporary amenities. The open living and dining space has concrete floors and walls of glass, along with built-in shelving and a fireplace. Multiple sliding doors provide easy outdoor access—including from the kitchen, which has retained its vintage aesthetic despite the addition of a new gas range.

The 1,523-square-foot residence has three bedrooms and two bathrooms, along with a detached studio. The master bedroom has wood floors and an en-suite bathroom. A retractable glass wall leads out to a wooden deck that connects with the living room.

Sitting on a nearly quarter-acre lot, the home has shaded patio space, room for outdoor dining, and a neatly landscaped front yard alongside a stone driveway. Located at 1248 Las Flores Drive, it’s set to hit the market soon asking $1.295 million.