Handsome, wood-wrapped residence in Eagle Rock seeks $1.3M

Built in 1937, the home has been sleekly remodeled

By Elijah Chiland
A house constructed with neat right angles, fronted by a large white patio and a wooden deck
The early modern-style home was built in 1937.
Photos by Alex Zarour, courtesy Sonya Coke/Compass

Wrapped in redwood and surrounded by tall trees and chutes of bamboo, this Eagle Rock residence has a surprisingly woodsy vibe, given that it’s located just a couple blocks from Colorado Boulevard.

The L-shaped home was constructed in the 1930s but has been thoroughly updated with a host of contemporary amenities. The open living and dining space has concrete floors and walls of glass, along with built-in shelving and a fireplace. Multiple sliding doors provide easy outdoor access—including from the kitchen, which has retained its vintage aesthetic despite the addition of a new gas range.

The 1,523-square-foot residence has three bedrooms and two bathrooms, along with a detached studio. The master bedroom has wood floors and an en-suite bathroom. A retractable glass wall leads out to a wooden deck that connects with the living room.

Sitting on a nearly quarter-acre lot, the home has shaded patio space, room for outdoor dining, and a neatly landscaped front yard alongside a stone driveway. Located at 1248 Las Flores Drive, it’s set to hit the market soon asking $1.295 million.

A large room with glass walls and stone tile floors, furnished with a wooden table and a large white couch
A hidden door to the left of the living room fireplace leads into one of the home’s bedrooms.
A room furnished with a bed that leads into a bathroom and out to a wooden deck
A sliding glass wall in the master bedroom leads directly outside.
A white room with wood floors, furnished with a bed, a night stand, and an armchair
An upstairs bedroom has views across the hills.
A house with wood-planked walls and large glass windows
The L-shaped house is framed around an open courtyard space.

