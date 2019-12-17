Sunny Craftsman cottage in Los Feliz asking $1.1M

Built way back in 1913, this shingled Craftsman in Los Feliz has had just three owners, one of whom was early Hollywood filmmaker Erle C. Kenton, who started his career playing a Keystone Cop for Mack Sennett before going on to direct more than 130 movies, including several Abbott and Costello films.

Located at 4616 Clarissa Avenue between Vermont and Hillhurst Avenues, the vintage bungalow contains two bedrooms, one bathroom, living room, dining room, kitchen, laundry, and sunroom within its 1,354 square feet. Among its notable character attributes are hardwood floors, a brick fireplace, built-ins, and French windows and doors galore, while updates include a new roof, new HVAC and electrical systems, and foundation bolting.

The cottage sits on a 5,298-square-foot lot with an avocado tree that predates the home’s construction, a brick patio, and a sizable detached garage/studio. It’s listed with Courtney Pickard and Boni Bryant of Compass at an asking price of $1.075 million. Open house is scheduled for 12 to 2 p.m. Thursday.