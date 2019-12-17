 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Sunny Craftsman cottage in Los Feliz asking $1.1M

Notable features include hardwood floors, French doors, a brick fireplace, and a century-old avocado tree

By Pauline O'Connor
The 1913 cottage is the former home of Erle C Kenton, the director of numerous Abbot and Costello films.
Photos by Alex Zarour / Virtually Here Studios, courtesy of Courtney Pickard and Boni Bryant/Compass

Built way back in 1913, this shingled Craftsman in Los Feliz has had just three owners, one of whom was early Hollywood filmmaker Erle C. Kenton, who started his career playing a Keystone Cop for Mack Sennett before going on to direct more than 130 movies, including several Abbott and Costello films.

Located at 4616 Clarissa Avenue between Vermont and Hillhurst Avenues, the vintage bungalow contains two bedrooms, one bathroom, living room, dining room, kitchen, laundry, and sunroom within its 1,354 square feet. Among its notable character attributes are hardwood floors, a brick fireplace, built-ins, and French windows and doors galore, while updates include a new roof, new HVAC and electrical systems, and foundation bolting.

The cottage sits on a 5,298-square-foot lot with an avocado tree that predates the home’s construction, a brick patio, and a sizable detached garage/studio. It’s listed with Courtney Pickard and Boni Bryant of Compass at an asking price of $1.075 million. Open house is scheduled for 12 to 2 p.m. Thursday.

The home has a formal dining room and living room with brick fireplace.
The kitchen has been recently updated.
Bedrooms feature casement windows and built-in shelving.
The bathroom has ample counter space.
The backyard avocado tree has been around longer than the house.
A detached garage offers additional space for entertaining.

