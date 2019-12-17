Here’s what $740K buys in Los Angeles

Welcome to Curbed Comparisons, where we explore what you can rent or buy for a certain dollar amount in various LA ’hoods. We’ve found five homes and condos within about $10,000 of today’s price: $740,000.

Enclosed behind a white picket fence, this Spanish-style was built in 1927 but was given a face lift within the past few years. It’s still laced with charming details, including arched entryways, tray ceilings, wide moldings, and a turreted dining room. New details include quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, shaker cabinets, and recessed lighting. The sun-splashed dwelling measures 1,261 square feet and holds two bedrooms and one bathroom, plus there’s a detached garage on the 4,914 square-foot lot. It’s listed at $750,000.

This fairly spacious two-bedroom condo clocks in at 1,159 square feet, with one and a half baths, a dining room, and a balcony with views of the hills. Part of a 24-unit complex that was built in 1963, it has some midcentury flair. It also sports new laminate flooring and updated bathrooms with subway tiles and recessed lights. Just off Commonwealth, the shops, bars, and restaurants on Hillhurst and Vermont avenues are a short walk away. The unit is listed at $749,000, with monthly HOA fees of $300.

Here’s another 1920s Spanish-style house. This one is located at the base of the Verdugo Mountains, putting hiking trails in easy reach. The little home spans 837 square feet, packing in two bedrooms and one bathroom, plus a formal dining room. Features include a decorative fireplace, recessed lighting, and a covered front porch. Plus, it’s outfitted with new copper plumbing, kitchen cabinets, and appliances. The 3,281-square-foot property is asking $744,000.

With a private entrance off the street and a backdoor that opens to a courtyard, this 1940s condo in a six-unit building feels like a “standalone townhouse,” the listing notes. The two-bedroom, one-bathroom residence comes in at 784 square feet. The kitchen and bathroom have been updated, but the living room still has its original oak floors. There’s an in-unit washer and dryer and a finished, private garage. The big perk is the location: Two walkable blocks from Montana Avenue and about a mile to downtown Santa Monica and Palisades Park. The asking price is $745,000, with HOA dues of $300 per month.

Off Figueroa Street, this 1920s bungalow comes with a back cottage that would be ideal as an “office, studio or project space.” The main residence clocks in at 1,000 square feet and contains two bedrooms and one bathroom. Features include refinished original hardwood floors, central A/C, and an updated kitchen with butcher block counters and a vintage stove. The 4,535-square-foot lot is large enough to accommodate a sizable yard with room to entertain and garden. It’s listed at $730,000.

