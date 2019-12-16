 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Snazzy midcentury post and beam in Silver Lake asking $1.5M

Two spacious decks offer outstanding hillside and city views

By Pauline O'Connor
The hillside home has multiple view decks.
Photos by Cameron Carothers, courtesy of Ilana Gafni/Crosby Doe Associates

Between 1959 and 1960, while still only in his early twenties, architect Stephen Alan Siskind designed four post and beams all in a row on Fernwood Avenue in Silver Lake. Six decades later, Siskind’s youthful designs have aged quite gracefully, as the listing photos of one of the modern quartet that’s just hit the market effectively illustrate.

Measuring 1,344 square feet, the single-story home has two bedrooms, one bath, a step-down living room, and an open-plan dining room. Notable interior features include oak floors, clerestory windows, vaulted ceilings, walls of glass, terrazzo tile, original cabinetry, a freestanding fireplace, built-in bookcases, and Viking appliances.

On the home’s front side, two spacious decks offer outstanding hillside and city views, while the rear contains a dining patio and garden, accessible by glass doors in both bedrooms. There’s also an attached one-car garage.

Last sold in 2007 for $975,000, 3112 Fernwood Avenue is now asking $1.495 million. Ilana Gafni of Crosby Doe Associates holds the listing.

Expansive walls of glass offer picturesque views of the Silver Lake hills.
The living room features a freestanding fireplace with mosaic tiles.
The kitchen sports original wood cabinetry and modern Viking appliances.
Both bedrooms open out to the back patio.
A picture window in the blue-tiled bath frames a view of backyard greenery.
A perfect spot for dining al fresco.

