Snazzy midcentury post and beam in Silver Lake asking $1.5M

Between 1959 and 1960, while still only in his early twenties, architect Stephen Alan Siskind designed four post and beams all in a row on Fernwood Avenue in Silver Lake. Six decades later, Siskind’s youthful designs have aged quite gracefully, as the listing photos of one of the modern quartet that’s just hit the market effectively illustrate.

Measuring 1,344 square feet, the single-story home has two bedrooms, one bath, a step-down living room, and an open-plan dining room. Notable interior features include oak floors, clerestory windows, vaulted ceilings, walls of glass, terrazzo tile, original cabinetry, a freestanding fireplace, built-in bookcases, and Viking appliances.

On the home’s front side, two spacious decks offer outstanding hillside and city views, while the rear contains a dining patio and garden, accessible by glass doors in both bedrooms. There’s also an attached one-car garage.

Last sold in 2007 for $975,000, 3112 Fernwood Avenue is now asking $1.495 million. Ilana Gafni of Crosby Doe Associates holds the listing.