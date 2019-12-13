6 open houses to check out around LA this weekend

Welcome to another edition of our weekly series rounding up open houses to check out over the weekend, because who doesn’t love a little real estate gawking? This week’s options include a spiffy Tudor Revival in Glendale, a modernized midcentury with pool in Van Nuys, and a luxurious retreat with recording studio in Sunset Plaza.

Where: 1223 N Everett St., Glendale 91207

When: 1 to 4 p.m., Saturday, December 14 and Sunday, December 15

Specs: 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms; 2,489 square feet

Selling points: Located a few blocks west of Nibley Park in Glendale’s historic Rossmoyne district, this stylishly revamped 1927 Tudor boasts hardwood floors, coved ceilings, a tiled fireplace, myriad French windows and doors, period light fixtures, and a refurbished O’Keefe & Merritt stove. Other pluses include a finished basement, an attic with 10-foot ceilings, and a detached two-car garage.

Asking price: $1.489 million

Where: 3003 Virginia Road, LA 90016

When: 1 to 4 p.m., Saturday, December 14 and Sunday, December 15

Specs: 2 bedrooms, 1 bathrooms; 1,261 square feet

Selling points: This 1927 Spanish bungalow sits behind a white picket fence on a corner lot one block north of Jefferson Boulevard in West Adams. Along with arched windows, a brick fireplace, and stepped tray ceilings, it’s got French doors, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, new cabinets, a tankless water heater, copper plumbing, and updated electrical and HVAC systems.

Asking price: $750,000

Where: 15417 Victory Blvd, Van Nuys 91406

When: 1 to 4 p.m., Sunday, December 15

Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms; 1,720 square feet

Selling points: This modernized midcentury sits on a generous .32-acre lot in Midvale Estates, the tract the Los Angeles Times described as “perhaps the ultimate in Van Nuys living.” Highlights include original hardwood floors, a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace, walls of glass, a huge backyard with abundant fruit trees, a swimming pool, and a 700-square-foot pool house with bath and kitchenette

Asking price: $829,000

Where: 10530 Pinyon Avenue, Tujunga 91042

When: 1 to 4 p.m., Saturday, December 14 and Sunday, December 15

Specs: 3 bedrooms, 1.75 bathrooms; 1,759 square feet

Selling points: On the market for the first time in nearly half a century, this 1950s ranch a little west of Deukmejian Wilderness Park could stand a bit of freshening up, but not too much, as it would be a real shame if it were to lose its charming vintage character. Among its appealing features are a stacked-stone fireplace, wood-paneled walls, two perfect peachy-pink bathrooms, and a two-room basement workshop and studio. Updates include a new roof, new heating/AC, and copper pipes.

Asking price: $699,000

Where: 8630 Fennell Place, Los Angeles 90069

When: 1 to 3:30 p.m., Sunday, December 15; 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, December 17

Specs: 3 bedrooms, 3.25 bathrooms; 3,000 square feet

Selling points: The home of powerhouse music manager Wayne Kamemoto, this Sunset Plaza post and beam has been endowed with high end bells and whistles throughout. Notable features include marble countertops, custom built-ins, wide-plank oak flooring, motorized blinds, natural gas and water filtration systems, an outdoor kitchen with all-weather Sonos sound system, and a fully soundproofed commercial-grade music studio designed by renowned acoustician Vincent van Haaff.

Asking price: $3.699 million

Where: 3132 Hollyridge Dr, Los Angeles 90068

When: 1 to 4 p.m., Sunday, December 15

Specs: 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms; 2,467 square feet

Selling points: Updated by architect Tony Unruh, this gated midcentury modern in Beachwood Canyon features wraparound walls of glass, built-ins, a deluxe screening room, a gym, and a grassy yard with pool, spa, and cinematic views of Griffith Park Observatory and the Hollywood sign.

Asking price: $3.5 million