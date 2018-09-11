 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Dazzling projections will cover Walt Disney Concert Hall

The images come from the LA Phil’s own archives

By Bianca Barragan
Rendering by Refik Anadol Studio

One of the most recognizable buildings in Downtown Los Angeles—the Frank Gehry-designed Walt Disney Concert Hall—will be used as a canvas later this month.

To celebrate the start of the Los Angeles Philharmonic’s new season, colorful patterns will be projected onto the metallic surface of the wavy concert hall for a little more than a week, courtesy of artist Refik Anadol.

Forty-two high-powered projectors will work together to create the images that will temporarily transform the concert hall’s iconic exterior nightly (7:30 to 11:30 p.m.) from September 28 to October 6.

It might not look like it, but the patterns come from the LA Phil’s archives.

Anadol took images, audio, and videos from the philharmonic’s archive and transformed the material into data points that he then reinterpreted as colorful and dynamic patterns.

Rendering by Refik Anadol Studio
Rendering by Refik Anadol Studio

While designing the concert hall, Gehry had imagined that LA Phil concerts would be projected live onto the building’s metallic exterior, giving Angelenos inside the concert hall and outside the chance to see the philharmonic play.

Anadol has created similar “data sculptures” for the interior of the Disney concert hall in recent years; Anadol also has a piece created with artist Susan Narduli installed at the Metropolis development in South Park.

