Curbed Comparisons is a twice per week exploration of properties for rent or for sale at a set dollar amount in various neighborhoods and across Los Angeles.

Los Angeles County spans more than 4,000 square miles, from the Westside to the San Fernando Valley to Long Beach, and Curbed LA has you covered when it comes to renting and buying. Below, a curated collection of options for every budget.

For this price, you can mostly find one-bedroom apartments. There’s a pet-friendly unit off the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, a remodeled apartment near an Expo Line station in Palms, and a vintage charmer in Beverly Grove.

There’s a remodeled home with three bedrooms and two bathrooms, plus a permitted ADU, in Eagle Rock; a two-bedroom and two-bathroom townhouse in Hollywood; a handsome two-bedroom, one-bathroom Craftsman with original woodwork in Long Beach; and a 1920s Spanish-style bungalow with three bedrooms in Jefferson Park.

In Mid-Wilshire, a studio in a Chateauesque-style building that dates to the 1920s. In West Adams, a one-bedroom in a bungalow court. In the heart of Los Feliz Village, a studio in a brick building. In Fairfax, a studio in a Spanish-style compound near walkable Melrose Avenue.

At this price point, you’ll mostly find fixer-uppers and condos, including a two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit with soaring ceilings in Westlake and a one-bedroom, one-bathroom in a glamorous 1920s complex off the Sunset Strip. As for single-family homes, how about a two-bedroom, one-bathroom in Northridge that needs some cosmetic work or a diamond in the rough with two bedrooms and one bathroom in Glendale?

More money gets more space and high-end finishes—or ocean views. There’s a two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment with a remodeled kitchen in Echo Park, a newly renovated three-bedroom home with back and front yards in Frogtown, and a bright one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit on the Venice Beach boardwalk with sweeping views of the Pacific Ocean.

A bigger budget opens up more options on the pricey Westside, like a three-bedroom townhome with architectural pedigree in Santa Monica and a three-bedroom with a one-bedroom studio and lovely backyard in Culver City. To the east, there’s a three-bedroom, two-bathroom on a large lot in Silver Lake and a Spanish-style duplex with a total of four bedrooms in Mid-Wilshire.