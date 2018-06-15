 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Los Angeles: What you can buy, what you can rent

A curated collection of options for every budget

By Jenna Chandler Updated
Part of The beginner’s guide to Los Angeles

Curbed Comparisons is a twice per week exploration of properties for rent or for sale at a set dollar amount in various neighborhoods and across Los Angeles.

Los Angeles County spans more than 4,000 square miles, from the Westside to the San Fernando Valley to Long Beach, and Curbed LA has you covered when it comes to renting and buying. Below, a curated collection of options for every budget.

Curbed LA comparison horizontal rule gif
A bathroom with a green tile vanity and white walls
A lovely one-bedroom apartment renting for $2,195 in Beverly Grove has a bathroom with original green tile.
Courtesy ROOF Los Angeles

What $2,200 rents you in LA

For this price, you can mostly find one-bedroom apartments. There’s a pet-friendly unit off the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, a remodeled apartment near an Expo Line station in Palms, and a vintage charmer in Beverly Grove.

This Eagle Rock home with a $849,000 price tag is freshly remodeled.
Via Heping Feng/Octalink Investment

What $855K buys around LA

There’s a remodeled home with three bedrooms and two bathrooms, plus a permitted ADU, in Eagle Rock; a two-bedroom and two-bathroom townhouse in Hollywood; a handsome two-bedroom, one-bathroom Craftsman with original woodwork in Long Beach; and a 1920s Spanish-style bungalow with three bedrooms in Jefferson Park.

A studio in this 1920s building on a tree-lined street in Mid-Wilshire rents for $1,495.
Courtesy of Ronald Toews

What $1,500 rents you in LA

In Mid-Wilshire, a studio in a Chateauesque-style building that dates to the 1920s. In West Adams, a one-bedroom in a bungalow court. In the heart of Los Feliz Village, a studio in a brick building. In Fairfax, a studio in a Spanish-style compound near walkable Melrose Avenue.

A Traditional-style home in Northridge that listed at $579,000.
Courtesy of Carol Anderson/RE/MAX of Valencia

What $589K buys around LA

At this price point, you’ll mostly find fixer-uppers and condos, including a two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit with soaring ceilings in Westlake and a one-bedroom, one-bathroom in a glamorous 1920s complex off the Sunset Strip. As for single-family homes, how about a two-bedroom, one-bathroom in Northridge that needs some cosmetic work or a diamond in the rough with two bedrooms and one bathroom in Glendale?

Living room with built-ins, a fireplace, and large windows.
A two-bedroom house in the hills of Echo Park rents for $3,800.
Courtesy of Paul Przybyla/Compass, photos by Raz Razak

What $3,800 rents you in LA

More money gets more space and high-end finishes—or ocean views. There’s a two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment with a remodeled kitchen in Echo Park, a newly renovated three-bedroom home with back and front yards in Frogtown, and a bright one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit on the Venice Beach boardwalk with sweeping views of the Pacific Ocean.

In Culver City, this three-bedroom home listed at $1.099 million comes with a sizable backyard.
By Lucas on Location, courtesy of the Stephanie Younger Group

What $1.09 million buys you in LA

A bigger budget opens up more options on the pricey Westside, like a three-bedroom townhome with architectural pedigree in Santa Monica and a three-bedroom with a one-bedroom studio and lovely backyard in Culver City. To the east, there’s a three-bedroom, two-bathroom on a large lot in Silver Lake and a Spanish-style duplex with a total of four bedrooms in Mid-Wilshire.

The beginner’s guide to Los Angeles