It’s been a busy decade in Hollywood. The streetscape of the neighborhood has changed dramatically in just 10 years, with hotels and apartment complexes cropping up in the neighborhood’s core.
At least five hotels have opened since 2010, and in the 10-year period from 2006 to 2016, residential development in a large swath of Hollywood accounted for nearly 9 percent of all new housing built in Los Angeles, according to a 2017 report from the Hollywood Property Owners Alliance and Central Hollywood Coalition.
Dozens more new buildings are still to come as developers continue pouring money into the neighborhood. That 2017 report also found that land values have skyrocketed 884 percent since 2000, outpacing the rest of the city of Los Angeles.
Plenty of Angelenos walk, drive, and bike by the new high-rises on Hollywood and Sunset boulevards, but with the core of the neighborhood growing taller and denser, those new buildings are starting to look like the norm, and it’s becoming harder to remember what was there before.
With the help of Google Maps, we can take a look back and remind ourselves what parking lot became apartments, or what that block looked like before a hotel opened. We’ve taken the wayback machine to some prominent Hollywood corners to see how different they looked five to 10 years ago—and now you can too.
The southwest corner of DeLongpre and Vine Street in May 2009 and May 2019. The site is now in the final stretches of a transformation into Academy on Vine, an office and residential complex that will hold Netflix offices and a 20-story tower.
Google Maps
The southwest corner of Argyle and Yucca in 2011 and 2019. The old studios of the KFWB news radio station have been replaced by the 18-story Argyle House apartments. The apartment building opened in 2018.
Google Maps
The northwest corner of Vine and Selma, in 2011 and 2017. Molly’s Burgers, the locally beloved burger shack on the site closed in 2011. Now the site is home to 1601 Vine, a building occupied by WeWork tenants.
Google Maps
The southeast corner of Hollywood Boulevard and Argyle, in 2014 and 2019. A parking lot has been replaced with the El Centro (formerly Southblock) apartment complex, which is expected to open this summer. Google Maps.
The northeast corner of Hollywood Boulevard and Argyle, in 2011 and 2017. The Eastown complex, which houses a Shake Shack, has sprouted on the corner.
Google Maps
The north side of Selma just east of Wilcox, in 2009 and 2017. The Dream Hotel opened in early 2017. The buildings between the Dream Hotel and Wilcox have since been demolished for another hotel from the same developers.
Google Maps
Argyle Avenue looking north toward Yucca in 2011 and 2017. On the left, the Argyle has since been completed and opened; two-bedroom apartments in the complex rent for nearly $6,600. On the right, an older office building has become The Everly, a Kimpton hotel. (Don’t worry the Capitol Records building didn’t go anywhere. It’s just out of frame in the 2017 image.)
Google Maps
The northeast corner of Sunset Boulevard and Gordon Street in 2007 and 2017. The Old Spaghetti Factory restaurant was the center of a long, drawn-out drama hinging on the questionable demolition of the structure (it was supposed to be preserved). The Sunset Gordon tower, built around a replica facade of the restaurant, was vacated by tenants in 2015, after a court invalidated the permits for the project. Developers CIM Group are in the process of getting new permits so the project can be occupied.
Google Maps
