A look at the best (and worst) of the 2010s.

It’s been a busy decade in Hollywood. The streetscape of the neighborhood has changed dramatically in just 10 years, with hotels and apartment complexes cropping up in the neighborhood’s core.

At least five hotels have opened since 2010, and in the 10-year period from 2006 to 2016, residential development in a large swath of Hollywood accounted for nearly 9 percent of all new housing built in Los Angeles, according to a 2017 report from the Hollywood Property Owners Alliance and Central Hollywood Coalition.

Dozens more new buildings are still to come as developers continue pouring money into the neighborhood. That 2017 report also found that land values have skyrocketed 884 percent since 2000, outpacing the rest of the city of Los Angeles.

Plenty of Angelenos walk, drive, and bike by the new high-rises on Hollywood and Sunset boulevards, but with the core of the neighborhood growing taller and denser, those new buildings are starting to look like the norm, and it’s becoming harder to remember what was there before.

With the help of Google Maps, we can take a look back and remind ourselves what parking lot became apartments, or what that block looked like before a hotel opened. We’ve taken the wayback machine to some prominent Hollywood corners to see how different they looked five to 10 years ago—and now you can too.